Malaika Arora serves Monday motivation by acing the Natrajasana position

Malaika Arora’s yoga diaries are a marvel as well as a motivation for us. The actor, who is a yoga enthusiast, is often spotted walking out or into her yoga studio, in Mumbai. Malaika swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and it shows on her.

Malaika also keeps sharing glimpses from her yoga routine on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her Instagram family to take up their fitness routines seriously. She also keeps noting down the benefits of a particular yoga position and the steps to do it, to guide her fans to the journey of fitness.

On Monday, Malaika shared yet another snippet of herself engrossed in a yoga position. This time, she chose the yoga position Natrajasana. In the picture, Malaika, dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of distressed denim gym shorts, can be seen balancing her entire body on her one leg while acing the Natrajasana position.

With the picture, Malaika also pointed out the steps to perform this asana. She asked her fans to start the position by standing on both feet, and then slowly moving the left leg upwards in a backwards position while shifting the entire weight of the body to the right leg. Then try to hold the left foot with the left hand and move the right hand in front of the head in an inclined position. Then she advised her fans to stay balanced in that position for a few breaths and then repeat the entire process for the other side. Take a look at how she aced Natrajasana:

Malaika also spoke of the benefits of Natrajasana in her post. She wrote that the yoga position helps in stretching the entire body. Since the whole body is balanced on one leg throughout the process, Natrajasana also helps in improving the overall balance of the body. If incorporated in the daily yoga routine, Natrajasana helps in enhancing metabolism and digestion. It also helps in losing weight.

