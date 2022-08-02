Malaika Arora is the boss lady of airport fashion in sweatshirt, distressed jeans and bare face: All pics

Actor Malaika Arora's airport outfits always strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. Experimental yet accessible, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl's sartorial choices for catching a flight always manage to make a statement. Time and again, the star has given fans tips on nailing the model-inspired off-duty look, which is casual and sexy. And her most recent airport look is not far from this formula. The paparazzi clicked the star in a comfy yet stylish black sweatshirt and distressed denim jeans with a bare face. In the ensemble, she proved that she is the boss lady of airport fashion.

Recently, Malaika stepped out of the bay to catch a flight and was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport departure. The star chose a comfy sweatshirt and denim jeans combo for the occasion and proved one can never go wrong with the classic combination. If you want to upgrade your airport wardrobe, then don't forget to pick some styling tips from Malaika. Check out her pictures below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is glamour goddess in nude see-through gown for Miss India 2022)

Malaika Arora at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's black sweatshirt for catching a flight out of Mumbai features a round neckline, full sleeves, cinched waist and cuffs, figure-skimming silhouette for a comfy look, and a gold embellished hand on the front. Additionally, the 46-year-old star wore high-waisted light blue flared denim jeans to complete her outfit. It comes with distressed details and a frayed hem.

Malaika Arora nails the casual airport fashion look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika ditched jewellery with the ensemble, keeping in mind the minimal vibe of her airport fit. She just wore a pair of light-blue-coloured chunky lace-up sneakers and black tinted futuristic sunglasses. Lastly, a sleek pulled-back ponytail, glossy nude lip shade, glowing bare skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, Malaika had delighted fans by dropping pictures from a new photoshoot. It showed the star serving stunning poses for the camera, dressed in a backless floor-sweeping gown with a cowl neckline replete in lace embroidery, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette. "Yellow not so mellow," Malaika captioned her post. Check it out.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.