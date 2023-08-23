'Kaftan Girls' Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor party with Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla. Who wore what

Kareena Kapoor hosted an intimate party for her friends at her residence in Mumbai, and the pictures from the get-together are going viral on social media. Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Karan Johar, and Mallika Bhat attended the bash. Kareena and Malaika shared several snippets from the occasion. While Malaika and Kareena turned up in stunning kaftans for the party, Natasha chose a stylish blush pink midi dress. Meanwhile, Karan and Amrita kept their look simple for the occasion. Scroll through to see who wore what.

Who wore what at Kareena Kapoor's house party

Kaftan Girls Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora

'Kaftan Girls' Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor party with Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor have a blast at the party with their friends. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora twinned in kaftans for their intimate get-together and shared photos of the gorgeous looks on Instagram. While Kareena captioned the click, "Kaftan girls for life [heart, rainbow and star emojis]", Malaika wrote, "Smiles n pouts forever [heart emoji]." Kareena chose a multi-coloured floor-length kaftan featuring full-length sleeves, an abstract print, and a closed neckline. She styled it with black sandals, a centre-parted sleek bun, blushed glowing skin, and nude lips.

Malaika Arora wore a green floor-length kaftan featuring a plunging neckline, full-length sleeves, gold lining on the border, a cut-out on the waist, and a thigh-high slit on the front. She accessorised the dress with a gold chain, embellished Gladiator sandals, and a chunky bracelet. A centre-parted sleek bun, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, and minimal makeup completed the glam picks.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla wore a blush pink midi dress featuring noodle straps, a plunging neckline, corseted top, a flowy skirt, a lace-embroidered overlay, and an asymmetrical hemline. She accessorised the show-stealing look with a choker necklace, silver embellished gloves, a top handle mini bag, and black knee-high heeled boots. Centre-parted wavy locks, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks, a mauve lip shade and feathered brows rounded off the glam picks.

Karan Johar and Amrita Arora enjoy with their friends at the bash. (Instagram)

Karan Johar

Karan Johar embraced his signature oversized and quirky fashion for the get-together. He wore a blue and black sweatshirt featuring an eye-catching pattern on the front, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fitting. He wore it with blue denim jeans, chunky white sneakers, nerdy glasses, and a backswept hairdo.

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora embraced monochrome fashion in a black half-sleeved top, matching cycling shorts, and a white sweatshirt tied on her waist. She rounded it off with a ponytail, minimal glam, and white-coloured heeled boots.