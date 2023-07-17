Malaika Arora's monsoon look in co-ord shirt and shorts set will inspire you to invest in chic loungewear. Watch

Malaika Arora loves to invest in comfy and stylish loungewear. It won't be far-fetched to call her an undisputed loungewear pioneer. We have witnessed the same during the lockdown and in her various Instagram posts featuring chill outings with friends and laid-back weekends. The fitness queen has a diverse collection of chic loungewear ranging from athleisure separates and printed pyjamas. Today, she donned an elegant and comfy pinstriped shirt and shorts set from her coveted wardrobe for an outing, and we loved it. Malaika Arora's monsoon look features a co-ord shirt and shorts set for an outing in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora's monsoon look in co-ord shirt and shorts

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora during her outing in Mumbai today. They shared pictures and videos on Instagram that showed the star stepping out of a building in the bay and then walking to her car. She channelled monsoon vibes for the occasion by opting for a casual look - a blue-coloured pinstripe shirt and shorts. Scroll through to see how Malaika styled the fit and steal some tips from her to rock the loungewear silhouette.

Malaika Arora's fit decoded

Malaika Arora shirt, in a light blue shade adorned with a dark grey pinstripe pattern, features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, front patch pockets, curved hem, and close cuffs. She wore it with matching pinstriped blue-coloured shorts.

Malaika Arora in a chic monsoon-ready loungewear look. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika accessorised the co-ord ensemble with tinted broad futuristic sunglasses, black embellished slides, and a printed shoulder bag. In the end, Malaika opted for darkened brows, a sleek pulled-back messy updo, glossy nude lip shade, and blushed glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika Arora recently travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan, with her girl gang. She also posted several pictures from her all-girls trip. Additionally, the star is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. They made their relationship official through an Instagram post in 2019.