Malaika Arora proves she is the forever fashion icon in sultry yellow thigh-slit gown for new photoshoot: See pics here

One can trust Malaika Arora to always serve a fashion moment worth swooning over every time she makes an appearance, whether on the ramp or for an outing in Mumbai. The star has an outfit for every occasion, and each fit is equally steal-worthy. Now, Malaika is winning over the internet again after posting pictures of herself dressed in a sultry yellow thigh-high slit gown for a photoshoot. She proved that she is a forever fashion icon.

Today, Malaika Arora dropped pictures from a new jaw-dropping photoshoot that will take away all your Monday blues. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl posed for the camera in a yellow gown worthy of its own runway moment. She captioned the post, "Bye bye Monday blues...hello yellow." Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Malaika in the yellow ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Blumarine. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate glamour goddess in nude see-through gown for Miss India 2022: See pics, video)

Malaika chose a sleeveless silk-satin gown which comes in a pleasant pastel yellow shade. It features a cowl neckline decorated with cut-out lace embroidery, a bare back detail, a risqué high slit on the side extending up to her thighs, a figure-skimming silhouette, floor-grazing hem length and a flowy skirt.

In the end, Malaika glammed up the yellow gown with minimalistic accessories and shimmering makeup picks. She chose silver embellished dangling earrings and statement rings. For glam picks, she picked subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip shade, beaming highlighter on the cheekbones, well-defined brow, dewy base, and centre-parted open tresses with curled ends.

Today, apart from a stunning fashion moment, Malaika also dished workout goals to her fans by posting a video of herself workout with her yoga BFF, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. "I love working out with friends because, they help me push my limits, take on the difficult workouts, and give my yoga practice a positive boost. And for that, I am forever grateful," a part of Malaika's caption said.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor.