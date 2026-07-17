Malaika Arora serves 'a little slice of Greek summer' in breezy beach fits you'll want to recreate this vacation season

Malaika Arora is making the most of her Greek getaway, and her vacation wardrobe is every bit as dreamy as the destination. Sharing glimpses from her holiday on Instagram, the actor captioned the post, "A little slice of Greek summer with a dash of my style", treating fans to a series of sun-soaked photos featuring breezy, elegant resort wear. (Also read: Alia Bhatt serves wedding guest fashion goals in 3 elegant ethnic looks at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding: See pics )

Malaika Arora's dreamy resort wear on her Greek getaway

Malaika Arora's chic looks capture the essence of summer style. (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

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One of the standout looks from the carousel features Malaika in a deep wine halter-neck maxi dress. The flowy silhouette, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit add a touch of drama, while the rich hue beautifully complements the golden-hour backdrop. Keeping her accessories understated with rings and natural makeup, Malaika let the scenic views and elegant dress take centre stage. Her sleek ponytail and sun-kissed glow completed the sophisticated vacation look.

In another outfit, Malaika embraced relaxed beach dressing in an oversized royal blue cover-up worn over a swimsuit. Featuring dramatic sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, the breezy ensemble was equal parts comfortable and stylish. She paired it with black flip-flops, a statement pendant necklace and oversized sunglasses, creating an easy-going look perfect for strolling through picturesque Greek streets or heading to a beachside café.

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How she styled her beach looks

{{^usCountry}} The carousel also offers glimpses of breathtaking sunsets, rustic stone architecture and serene coastal views, adding to the dreamy holiday aesthetic. Throughout the trip, Malaika kept her styling minimal with dewy makeup, neatly tied-back hair and simple accessories, proving that effortless fashion often makes the biggest statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The carousel also offers glimpses of breathtaking sunsets, rustic stone architecture and serene coastal views, adding to the dreamy holiday aesthetic. Throughout the trip, Malaika kept her styling minimal with dewy makeup, neatly tied-back hair and simple accessories, proving that effortless fashion often makes the biggest statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Whether you're planning a beach holiday or simply looking for resort wear inspiration, Malaika's Greece diaries are a masterclass in elevated vacation style. Flowing silhouettes, bold solid colours and fuss-free styling make her latest looks perfect inspiration for a chic summer getaway.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is an Indian actor, dancer, model and television personality who predominantly works in Hindi cinema. She has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry since the late 1990s and is widely recognised for her dance performances, television appearances and fitness-focused lifestyle. On the work front, she was last seen in the special song "Poison Baby" from Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which was released in October 2025.