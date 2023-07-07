Malaika Arora shows 'black never goes out of style' in corset blouse and figure-hugging skirt: Check out her fierce pics

Black dresses are a staple look in every fashionista's wardrobe. The classic and evergreen appeal of the style statement even makes it a celebrity favourite, including Bollywood's OG fashion icon Malaika Arora. A latest photoshoot of Malaika backs our claim as the star proved 'black never goes out of style' with her glamorous yet fierce pictures in a corseted blouse and bodycon skirt set. Scroll through to check out Malaika's photos.

Malaika Arora shows black dresses never go out of style

Malaika Arora poses for a photoshoot in a black corset blouse and figure-hugging skirt. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to Instagram to share pictures of Malaika Arora from a photoshoot with the caption, "Black never goes out of style." The post shows Malaika dressed in an all-black ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Arpita Mehta. It features a corseted blouse and a figure-hugging skirt set, boasting the designer's signature design technique. The ensemble is from Arpita Mehta's Black For Summer collection. See the post below.

Malaika Arora's all-black look decoded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora's black corseted blouse features a round neckline, full-length sleeves with mirror detailing on the cuffs, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her torso, and a corset design on the midriff with structured boning.

Malaika styled the top with a matching black skirt featuring a knotted design, cascading pleats on the front, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a bodycon fitting highlighting the star's enviable frame.

Malaika Arora in an all-black corset blouse and bodycon skirt. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika accessorised the all-black ensemble with high heels and dainty ruby-encrusted jewels, including dangling earrings, a choker necklace, and bracelets. Lastly, she chose a sleeked-back ponytail, shimmering eye shadow, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

On the personal front, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. They parted ways in 2017 and are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.