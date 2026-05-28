Manish Malhotra's Bollywood bash: What Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani wore to party with Ranbir and Sidharth

Manish Malhotra hosted Bollywood celebrities at his home recently for an intimate bash. The guest list included stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and a few others.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani enjoy Manish Malhotra's party!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Banarasi brocade to Indian mulberry silk: Nita Ambani's best saree looks from 2026 so far

For the occasion, Alia, Kiara, and Kareena wore stunning ensembles. While Alia and Kareena chose full-length dresses, Kiara went for a midi-length outfit. Alia wore a bodycon bandage dress by Herve Leger, Kareena wore a kaftan gown by Emilio Pucci, and lastly, Kiara slipped into a PatBo sequinned midi dress. Let's decode their looks:

What did Alia Bhatt wear?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bringing back the iconic bandage dress for Manish Malhotra's party, Alia Bhatt wore a silver version of the elegant look. According to the Bollywood Women Closet, an Instagram fashion page, the dress is the Nia Gown in Silver Ombre from Herve Leger, and it is worth ₹1,05,762. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bringing back the iconic bandage dress for Manish Malhotra's party, Alia Bhatt wore a silver version of the elegant look. According to the Bollywood Women Closet, an Instagram fashion page, the dress is the Nia Gown in Silver Ombre from Herve Leger, and it is worth ₹1,05,762. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The bandage dress comes in a silver shade and features a strapless neckline. The bodycon silhouette hugs the frame like a second skin, accentuating the curves. It also reaches full-body length, offering a sensual yet elegant aesthetic. Alia styled the ensemble with statement cocktail rings. She also left her tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam, she opted for her favourite no-makeup makeup look. Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's dresses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bandage dress comes in a silver shade and features a strapless neckline. The bodycon silhouette hugs the frame like a second skin, accentuating the curves. It also reaches full-body length, offering a sensual yet elegant aesthetic. Alia styled the ensemble with statement cocktail rings. She also left her tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam, she opted for her favourite no-makeup makeup look. Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's dresses {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kareena Kapoor loves a good kaftan moment. The actor has single-handedly popularised the chic, breezy and comfortable silhouette. For Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash, she picked an Emilio Pucci kaftan gown featuring an abstract Bohemian print in vibrant shades such as light blue, pink, black, white, purple, sky blue, and pastel green.

The ensemble features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a metal neck hoop, full-length, billowy sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a flowy, floor-length hem. She styled it with side-parted loose tresses, minimal diamond-studded earrings, bold kohl-lined eyes, glossy caramel lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, and mascara-coated lashes.

Meanwhile, new mom Kiara Advani, who arrived with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, wore the Celestial Brown Sequin Midi Dress from PatBo. The ensemble features spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a drop-waist silhouette, a pleated A-line skirt, and a knee-length hem.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kiara completed the look with centre-parted loose tresses, which she styled with soft, blowout waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went for caramel-brown lips, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, a light blush on the cheeks, and a minimal base.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON