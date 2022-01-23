Manushi Chhillar chills in Oman wearing ₹7k crop top and thigh-slit skirt: Can you guess the bag's price?
Actor Manushi Chhillar jetted off to Oman recently and took to social media to share pictures from her vacation. The travel snippets show the former Miss World having a blast and getting photos clicked in scenic locales and at a resort. She also flaunted her choice of OOTD (outfit of the day) for doing these things.
Manushi served casual-chic style statements in her steal-worthy ensemble. She also gave us tips on slaying monotone fashion during her Oman holiday. The 24-year-old star's vacation look features an all-white crop top and thigh-high slit bodycon skirt. "[white heart emoticons] #ootd," Manushi captioned her post. The ensemble is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label, Appapop. If you wish to include this piece in your wardrobe, keep scrolling to find the price details.
Take a look:
Manushi's ensemble features a semi-sheer crop top with a round neckline, bandaged criss-cross front revealing the star's toned midriff, body-hugging fit, and full sleeves with holes on the cuff for thumbs.
ALSO READ | Manushi Chhillar in ₹1 lakh pink saree is bridesmaid fashion done right
The beauty queen teamed her trendy crop top with a high-waisted midi skirt featuring ribbed details all over, a risqué thigh-baring slit on the side with button-up details, and a figure-skimming fit that accentuated her svelte frame.
Manushi's all-white ensemble combined separates that looked just as cool together as they would have separately, making them must-haves. We even found out where you can buy the exact look. The co-ord outfit is called Intoxicated Separates and are available on the Appapop website for ₹6,899.
Manushi teamed the ensemble with chic accessories. She chose an expensive Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon bag, cat-eye sunglasses, chunky white sneakers, gold rings, and layered statement ear studs. The Prada bag is worth ₹1,18,328 (USD 1,590).
In the end, Manushi's glam picks with the ensemble included a middle-parted sleek bun, berry-toned lip shade, mascara-heavy make-up and sunkissed skin.
What do you think of Manushi's look?