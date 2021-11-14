Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manushi Chhillar in 1 lakh pink saree and strappy blouse is bridesmaid fashion done right

Manushi Chhillar in a gorgeous blush pink embroidered saree and strappy blouse set shows how to do the bridesmaid look right. The ensemble is worth ₹1 lakh.
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:32 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Wedding season is going in full swing right now, and if you need tips to revamp your collection, Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar is here to help you out. The star recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a beauteous blush pink saree for a photoshoot. Her ensemble is a perfect look for a bridesmaid to attend their best friend's lavish wedding cocktail party. So, don't forget to take tips.

Manushi posted the pictures of herself wearing a blush pink embroidered saree with a strappy blouse on Saturday. The six yards of elegance is from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre's Indianwear collection. Celebrity stylist Sheefa Gilani styled the beauty queen's look.

Manushi's saree comes adorned in intricate embroidery of Indian wildflowers, placed on the borders and the pallu, and features the flowing grace of sustainable Bemberg georgette. Additionally, the intricate multi-coloured threadwork in floral shapes was also embellished all over the semi-sheer six yards. In the end, tassels on the pallu rounded off the elaborate details.

See the photos here:

Manushi wore the saree with a strappy pastel blue blouse in satin silk fabric and decorated with sequinned white flowers and detailed thread work. The choli came with barely-there straps and a plunging neckline.

Do you wish to add the saree and choli set to your collection? Well, worry not because we have found the price details for you. Called the Tryst Saree, it comes at a whopping price of 1,10,000.

The Tryst saree by Anita Dongre.  (anitadongre.com)

Manushi accessorised her look with an embroidered potli bag, rings and statement gold and pearl jhumkis. The minimal jewels allowed the elegant drape to be the highlight. She tied her tresses in a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with white gajra.

For the glam, Manushi chose kohl-clad eyes, deep mauve lip shade, glowing skin, sleek eyeliner, a glittery bindi, blushed cheeks and sharp contour.

Meanwhile, Manushi will soon make her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's historical drama Prithviraj, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

