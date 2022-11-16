Manushi Chhillar's ravishing red pout and dewy skin to style cut-out black dress deserves all your attention: All pics

The power of a classic red lip shade is undeniable, and for ages, women have felt empowered donning this bold hue. A red lipstick is to your makeup kit what a black dress is to your wardrobe. They both are a complete look in themselves. Recently, actor and former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar incorporated these style statements into her photoshoot and wowed her fans. The star rocked a red pout and sunkissed dewy skin to style a sultry cut-out black dress. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures.

Manushi Chhillar stuns in a red pout, black dress and dewy skin

On Tuesday, Manushi Chhillar shared pictures of herself from a new photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "And then there's always red lipstick." Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni also dropped Manushi's photos and wrote, "A ravishing red pout for this smokeshow with sunkissed dewy skin." The post shows Manushi posing for the camera in a sultry cut-out black dress featuring sheer panels. The star styled her look with the classic red lip shade, dewy skin and minimal accessories. See the photos below. (Also Read | Manushi Chhillar is an elegant queen in ivory ruffled saree and sleeveless blouse: See pics)

Regarding Manushi Chhillar's outfit, the sleeveless black dress features a plunging neckline attached with halter straps and flaunts her décolletage. The ensemble also has a keyhole cut-out on the midriff, open panels on the side, a sheer waist, ruffled details, and a see-through pleated skirt.

Manushi accessorised the ensemble with gold-toned statement rings and textured hoop earrings.

Lastly, for the glam picks, Manushi chose a bold red lip shade, subtle shimmering smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, contouring, and highlighter to accentuate the features. A side-parted and lightly toused open hairdo gave the finishing touches.

What do you think of Manushi's latest photoshoot?

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.