Manushi Chhillar spreads good vibes on Instagram in a white kurta, pajamas

Manushi Chhillar is spreading all kinds of positivity on Instagram. The actor recently took off for a retreat amidst the lush greenery and her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures form her ventures in the trip destination. Manushi’s fashion diaries are known for making her fans drool. From ethnic ensembles to casual attires to formal fashion, Manushi knows how to make fashion statements with every snippet from her fashion diaries. The actor, who is an absolute fashionista, keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow on a regular basis. A day back, she did it again.

Manushi drove our midweek blues far away with a set of pictures of herself fresh from her trip destination. The actor shared multiple pictures where she can be seen chilling amidst the greenery. In a white kurta and a pair of white pajamas, Manushi gave us all kinds of retreat fashion goals. The kurta came with full sleeves, and button details at the neckline. Manushi decked up in the cotton ensemble and embraced the morning with a range of activities – from having tea with a stunning green backdrop, to practising kickboxing in the garden of sorts, to having a small conversation with a peacock. With the pictures, Manushi summed up her vacation in these words - “Some good air, good thoughts, good sleep, good food and good tea.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Manushi started her morning on a high as she further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and wore a bright smile on her face. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the cameras and smiled with all her heart. In minimal makeup, Manushi complemented her cotton ensemble for the morning. Manushi decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick and aced the morning look to perfection.