Matte vs glossy lipstick: Which one lasts longer during the monsoon season?

Though monsoon is a big relief from the scorching summer heat, it brings equal challenges for makeup to wear off. High humidity, unexpected rain showers, and excessive sweating can make even the best makeup fade quickly. And lipstick is one of the first makeup items to smudge. There has always been a debate between the lasting impression of matte and glossy lipstick. Many women wonder which one lasts longer. And here is what you need to know about each finish. While both finishes have their own appeal, their performance differs significantly in humid weather. Understanding their benefits and suitability for different skin types can help you make the right choice.

Matte lipstick in monsoon

Matte vs glossy lipstick, which one is better for monsoon (AI-Generated)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Matte lipstick has become a staple in many makeup bags, especially for people looking for a long-lasting lip colour. It contains less oil and more pigments, making it resistant to smudging and transferring.

Why does matte lipstick perform better in the monsoon?

During humid weather, matte formulas remain relatively intact because they set firmly on the lips. Unlike glossy formulas, they do not slide around due to moisture or sweat. Most matte lipsticks also offer transfer-resistant or waterproof formulas, making them ideal for long office hours, travel, or special occasions during the rainy season.

Benefits of matte lipstick

Lasts significantly longer than glossy lipstick.

Transfer-resistant and smudge-proof.

Survives humidity and sweating better.

Highly pigmented with intense colour payoff.

Requires fewer touch-ups throughout the day.

Perfect for formal events and long workdays.

Gives lips a sophisticated and polished appearance.

Available in waterproof formulations.

When matte lipstick may not be ideal?

If your lips are naturally dry or flaky, matte lipstick may highlight fine lines and rough patches. Applying a nourishing lip balm and gently exfoliating beforehand can help achieve a smoother finish.

Glossy lipstick in monsoon

Glossy lipstick delivers shine, hydration, and fuller-looking lips. Modern glosses are less sticky than older formulations and often include moisturising ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, or nourishing oils. Although glossy lips remain a timeless beauty trend, they require more maintenance during humid weather.

How glossy lipstick performs in monsoon

Humidity can make glossy formulas move around the lips more easily. Rain, sweat, eating, or drinking may cause the shine to fade quickly. Glosses are also more likely to transfer onto cups, masks, or clothing. However, they remain an excellent option when comfort and hydration are your top priorities.

Benefits of glossy lipstick

Keeps lips hydrated throughout the day.

Makes lips appear fuller and plumper.

Provides a youthful, fresh appearance.

Comfortable for daily wear.

Smooths the appearance of fine lines on the lips.

Perfect for achieving natural or dewy makeup looks.

Easy to reapply.

Available in tinted, shimmer, and clear finishes.

When is glossy lipstick not ideal?

Glossy lipstick may require frequent touch-ups, especially during humid weather. It can also feel sticky in windy conditions, causing hair to stick to the lips.

Matte vs glossy lipstick: Which lasts longer?

Feature Matte Lipstick Glossy Lipstick Transfer Resistance Excellent Low Humidity Resistance Excellent Moderate Hydration Moderate Excellent Touch-ups Required Minimal Frequent Shine No High Comfortable for Dry Lips Moderate Excellent Best for Long Days Yes No

Tips to make any lipstick last longer in the monsoon

Exfoliate your lips once or twice a week to remove dead skin.

Apply a lightweight lip balm and blot away excess before lipstick.

Use a lip liner to prevent feathering.

Apply lipstick in thin layers instead of one thick coat.

Blot with tissue between layers for better longevity.

Set matte lipstick lightly with translucent powder if needed.

Carry your lipstick for quick touch-ups after meals.

When it comes to surviving monsoon humidity, matte lipstick is the clear winner. Its transfer-resistant formula, long-wear performance, and sweat resistance make it the ideal choice for rainy days. However, glossy lipstick remains unbeatable for hydration, comfort, and achieving naturally plump-looking lips.

Instead of choosing one over the other, consider your lip condition, skin type, and daily routine. If longevity is your priority, opt for matte formulas. If your lips need extra moisture and you love a luminous finish, glossy lipstick is an excellent choice. With proper lip preparation, both finishes can help you enjoy beautiful, comfortable lips throughout the monsoon season.

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