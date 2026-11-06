Mckenna Grace channels Jennifer Lawrence’s 2026 Golden Globes style in dreamy floral couture gown at The Hunger Games Madrid premiere

Mckenna Grace continued her fashion-filled tribute to The Hunger Games franchise, delivering another memorable red-carpet moment at the Madrid premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The actor stepped out in a breathtaking floral couture creation that appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Lawrence’s striking 2026 Golden Globes ensemble, bringing a romantic, fairytale-like touch to the film’s European press tour. (Also read: Kim Kardashian revisits fashion history in stunning Paco Rabanne metal-disc gown from the designer’s spring 1989 couture collection )

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Attending the premiere on Thursday, November 5, at Kinépolis Ciudad de la Imagen in Madrid, Spain, Mckenna made a beautiful statement in a look that celebrated intricate craftsmanship, delicate floral detailing and the enduring fashion legacy of the original Hunger Games films.

Mckenna Grace stuns in Miss Sohee haute couture

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For the Madrid premiere, Mckenna chose the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Cherry Blossom Gown and Pink Cape from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture Collection.

The ensemble offered a beautiful combination of delicate floral artistry and dramatic couture styling. Its cherry blossom-inspired detailing gave the gown an almost ethereal quality, while the accompanying pink cape added another layer of romance and elegance.

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{{^usCountry}} The floral embellishments were the defining feature of the look, creating an intricate, garden-inspired effect that made the outfit particularly suited to a major film premiere. Rather than relying on an overly elaborate silhouette, the design allowed its decorative craftsmanship to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The floral embellishments were the defining feature of the look, creating an intricate, garden-inspired effect that made the outfit particularly suited to a major film premiere. Rather than relying on an overly elaborate silhouette, the design allowed its decorative craftsmanship to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

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Mckenna completed her glam with smoky eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a generous touch of highlighter and glossy nude lips. Her soft curls, styled loose with a side parting, added the perfect finishing touch.

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The Jennifer Lawrence fashion connection

Fashion enthusiasts may have noticed a familiar reference in Mckenna’s Madrid appearance. Her floral couture ensemble brought to mind the sheer floral gown Jennifer wore to the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in January.

Jennifer attended the ceremony in a custom Givenchy creation designed by Sarah Burton. The striking ensemble featured delicate floral detailing, a sheer finish and a coordinating cape that completed the dramatic red-carpet look.

The similarities between the two outfits were particularly noticeable in their shared floral aesthetic and cape styling. Both looks embraced romantic embellishment while incorporating sheer elements and soft, feminine colours.

However, the designers approached the theme differently. Jennifer’s Givenchy gown offered a more contemporary interpretation of sheer dressing, while Mckenna’s Miss Sohee creation leaned into the intricate, almost fantastical quality of couture embroidery.

A fashion tribute to The Hunger Games legacy

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The appearance was particularly special given the connection between Mckenna and Jennifer through the beloved franchise.

Mckenna plays Maysilee Donner in the upcoming prequel, while Jennifer famously portrayed Katniss Everdeen in the original The Hunger Games film series.

Throughout the international promotional tour, Mckenna has been acknowledging the actors and characters who helped establish the world of Panem. Her red-carpet wardrobe has consequently become a series of thoughtful fashion references, celebrating the franchise’s history while giving each appearance her own distinctive touch.