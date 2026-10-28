Mckenna Grace's Sunrise on the Reaping press tour looks are homage to Hunger Games movies: Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress to Mockingjay

As the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping comes closer to release, our timelines have been filled with Reels inspired by the dystopian world created by Suzanne Collins. Actor Mckenna Grace, who plays District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, and her press tour looks are also part of the reason.

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Mckenna and her stylist, Molly Dickson, have embraced method dressing for promoting Sunrise on the Reaping, turning the actor's looks into a series of fashion homages. From taking inspiration from Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress from Catching Fire to the blue dress Rue from District 11 wore for an interview in The Hunger Games, here's a look at all the outfits Mckenna wore:

Katniss Everdeen's wedding dress

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{{^usCountry}} In Catching Fire, Katniss wears a white wedding dress which catches on fire and turns into a black-and-grey Mockingjay dress. Mckenna drew inspiration from the first gown and wore a custom archival Monique Lhuillier dress to recreate Katniss’s iconic look, pairing it with signature braids and crystal accents under her lower lash line. She wore it to a special exhibit in Paris. Rue’s interview dress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Catching Fire, Katniss wears a white wedding dress which catches on fire and turns into a black-and-grey Mockingjay dress. Mckenna drew inspiration from the first gown and wore a custom archival Monique Lhuillier dress to recreate Katniss’s iconic look, pairing it with signature braids and crystal accents under her lower lash line. She wore it to a special exhibit in Paris. Rue’s interview dress {{/usCountry}}

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Mckenna stepped out in an archival Betsey Johnson babydoll-style minidress from the Spring 2015 collection. It is a satin puff-sleeve and sweetheart-neckline ensemble with floral waist details accentuated with butterfly hair clips, a butterfly-shaped Judith Leiber bag, floral gemstone-embellished heels, dainty neck chains, and striking glam. According to her stylist Molly Dickson, the look was inspired by Rue.

Maysilee Donner and ladybugs

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Another outfit that Mckenna wore for an outing in Madison Square Park, New York, was inspired by her character Maysilee Donner. She wore a Betsey Johnson Spring 2011 Collection Dress featuring lace and ribbon details, paired with platform sandals and ladybug hair clips, and carried a black top-handle bag with a red-and-black ladybug-patterned scarf. In the movie, Maysilee sings Ladybug, Ladybug, Fly Away Home.

The Mockingjay

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For another look while she was out and about in New York City, McKenna wore a David Koma crystal-chain-detail mini dress with a strapless design. She carried a Miu Miu leather bag with her ensemble. However, the highlight of the look was the chain featuring a bird resembling the Mockingjay symbol from The Hunger Games series.

The red dress

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While attending the Academy Museum Gala, Mckenna wore a scorching red column gown reminiscent of the Calvin Klein gown Jennifer Lawrence wore at the 2011 Oscars. Jennifer had worn it when she was nominated for Winter’s Bone, one year before The Hunger Games hit theatres.