Meghan Markle serves maternity fashion inspo in a steamy poppy print shirt dress

As co-chair of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event, along with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance where she was heard advocating for equal access to the Covid-19 vaccine for the safety of everyone around the world. While her passionate speech was worth accolades, Meghan grabbed the fashion police’s attention as she slew maternity fashion in a poppy print shirt dress which looks like a chic cocktail number courtesy its beautifully fashioned couture-like silhouette.

Expecting her second child with Prince Harry, Meghan was seen donning a poppy print shirt dress that looked dainty enough to beat Monday blues, hollow. The flowery silk shirt dress came with turn-back cuffs and a tie-cinched waist which Meghan omitted to allow space for her baby bump.

The midi dress sported a sultry button-down front and ended just below the knees. Meghan accessorised her look with a pair of tassel earrings, a love bracelet and tank watch from Cartier along with a women power charm necklace from Awe Inspired and a mini bezel tennis bracelet from Jennifer Meyer.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Meghan amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lip gloss, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Caressing her baby bump, Meghan was seen delivering a powerful speech about how the pandemic has affected women, especially the women of colour.

Meghan’s poppy shirt dress is credited to Venezuelan-American fashion designer, Carolina Herrera’s eponymous label that boasts of a luxurious range of ready-to-wear ensembles, fragrances and accessories. The poppy shirt dress originally costs USD 1,690 or ₹1,23,957 approximately.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter