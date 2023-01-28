Men's ethnic fashion: 5 trendy outfits men must have for this wedding season

Indian celebrities are often at the forefront of trends and fashion, from clothing to hairstyles to accessories. As such, male celebrities and how they wear their ethnic style are currently hot topics because it is notable, stylish, and fashion-forward. No surprise! They are loved by all. They can inspire you to wear your ethnos in your own unique way, whether you choose to wear them traditionally or in a way that combines all aspects of western styles. By following their examples, one can learn to mix and match our traditional Indian styles with modern trends to create a look that is both chic and culturally appropriate. (Also read: Saree Fashion: 6 Bollywood-inspired sarees you must have for this wedding season )

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Ravi Gupta, Creative Director, Gargee Designer's shared some unique and chic ethnic looks of celebrities that you can easily recreate for this wedding season.

1. Riteish Deshmukh's carrying pink

Riteish Deshmukh is clad in a gorgeous pink Bundi set ensemble. The chic yet dapper attire encompasses a Moonga silk Bundi jacket, embellished with the finest applique works and stitches lines, which is fused up with a pure cotton kurta and pants, making it perfect for an evening out. The actor's overall appearance is clean, with perfectly styled hair and a beard, and black shoes to accent the attire. Riteish's conventional yet suave fashion statement is appealing to the eyes and suitable for Millennial lads who value a polished style.

2. Vikram Chiyaan’s tie and dye style

Vikram Chiyaan, the PSI actor, sported a stylish tie-dye kurta. The whole ensemble is contemporary with a traditional element, which complements the actor’s rugged looks. The black tie-die kurta is paired up with monotone cigar slacks that give off a casual vibe, yet it can also be easily transformed into a formal look with just a few small tweaks. This look has sparked a new trend, and now more and more people are embracing the idea of fusing modern and traditional clothing.

3. Siddharth’s indo-western style

Siddharth, the star of Rang De Basanti, is alluringly dressed in a navy blue, side-panelled Bandhgala jacket. The Indo-western apparel is rather classic and meticulously curated, with embossed buttons, exquisite embroidery on the pocket, and intricate threadwork. His overall style is ideal for millennial men who are on the lookout for something ethnic with contemporary elements. This type of style is becoming increasingly popular and serves as a great example of how Indian fashion can be successfully updated for the modern era.

4. Deepak Chahar’s authentic festive look

The sports celeb, Deepak Chahar, donned a rather dashing Bundi set. The white linen Bundi jacket is paired with a navy blue paneled kurta and slacks and embellished with sequins and thread embroidery, showcasing an authentic festive look. Through this look, Chahar demonstrates how to combine both traditional Indian styles with contemporary fashion trends to create an effortless, yet stylish ensemble.

5. Jayam Ravi all ivory look

Jayam Ravi, the famous south Indian star, enrobed an ivory Bundi jacket. The all-ivory Bandhgala jacket is machine embroidered with golden work on the edges. The overall style showcased how Indian fashion can be timeless yet modern and stylish. For men looking for a south Indian touch to their style, Jayam Ravi's look is the perfect example of modern yet traditional and makes a great statement for a wedding occasion.

