Men’s hairstyles and how to work them for your face shape

One of the most noticeable aspects of a man's physical appearance is his hair. Its length, colour, and shape provide the face with a distinct definition and boost one's confidence. You need to know what kind of hairstyle will look good on you in addition to taking care of your hair. Every face shape does not suit every haircut. Your haircut draws attention to your face and flatters it, making it the main feature of your appearance. Sometimes altering your haircut simply reveals an aspect of you that you were unaware of. Therefore, it's crucial to experiment with styles and determine what suits you. As various hairstyles complement various faces. (Also read: Hair care tips: Dos and don'ts to manage curly hair for every weather, every age )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sunny & Kartik, Hairstylist at Looks Salon, shared, "Understanding the face shape is crucial for selecting the right hairstyle or cut. Since every face shape is unique and what works for one person could not work for you, trends become secondary. Here are some explanations to help, but we must constantly remember that achieving the ideal haircut isn't enough; proper styling with the right products work wonders." They further suggested haircuts suitable for different face shapes.

Oblong: We advise staying away from skin/deep fades and choosing a balanced, consistent haircut instead. A smooth back haircut with a side part that is treated with gel for a nice appearance and low hold wax for a dry appearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Square: While practically any haircut may be worn by someone with a square facial shape, the close fade with a short top length and the traditional layered with a side part are the most advised.

Oval: The only thing to keep in mind with an oval face shape when going for a military style is to avoid wearing fringe on the face and to choose a voluminous top with an undercut.

Round: A well-cut, heavily-angled haircut may work wonders. Choose voluminous hairstyles wherever feasible. You typically grow a beard, shape it into a square, and then notice the magic.

Diamond: A facial shape known as a diamond allows you to wear your hair down on your forehead. hence, adding textured layers and fading on the sides will do the job.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Yuba Khan & Hinshara Habeeb, Hair experts, and co-founders of Manetain, suggested how you can style your hair based on your face shape.

Men's Curly hairstyles for oval faces: The good news is that there are many curly hair men's styles and lengths to suit if you have an oval-shaped face because your features are already proportionately balanced. The contemporary curly quiff hairstyle, shaving the sides of your head short and adding volume to the top of your curls, or textured curls with height will all help to balance your facial characteristics and flatter an oval face shape.

Men's hairstyles for square faces: Given that square faces are viewed as being more powerful and masculine-looking, several different hairstyles can be used with them. Anyone with shorter curls may find success by drawing inspiration from the 1960s and 1970s, or they may choose to maintain their hair a little longer and add lots of movement and texture to their hair. A classic Caesar cut with Roman influences may also work

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Men's hairstyles for round faces: If you have a round face, the objective is to avoid hairstyles that emphasize breadth and provide depth and dimension while giving the appearance of height and sharper angles. Your greatest alternatives are a curly side-part, smooth pompadour, or a curly faux hawk. A faux-hawk looks best on short to medium-length hair and flatters fuller faces by giving the appearance of height.

Men's hairstyles for long faces: For men with long faces, curly hairstyles that are almost equal in length, longer on the sides, and layered at the top work well. A more attractive overall shape can be achieved by balancing out exaggerated proportions with long side fringes, bangs, and length.

Men's hairstyles for diamond and triangular faces: Triangular faces, one of the more uncommon types, feature a wider-set brow and wider cheekbones, but a larger forehead. A longer, curly hairdo with added volume will look good on men with triangle faces, and a beard and long hairstyle will look great on men with diamond faces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook