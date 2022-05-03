Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds stops the show with atelier Versace gown, does a Lady Gaga costume reveal

Met Gala 2022: The co-chairs for the fashion's biggest night, Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, arrived on the Met Gala red carpet in looks that had ówn the night' written all over them. We were expecting Blake Lively, known to never disappoint at the Met, to give us a smashing in-theme moment, and she did not disappoint. Her look for the occasion was all about 'Gilded Glamour', and she even did a full Lady Gaga moment as she transformed her gown while walking up the grand stairs of the Met.

Blake Lively arrived on the Mety Gala red carpet wearing a gown by Atelier Versace that truly exceeded expectations. She chose a princess-esque dress that transformed and added another long train to her dress, that too with the help of assistants. Ryan accompanied his wife in a dark wine-shade velvet tuxedo, and pant set accompanied with minimal accessories. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Unforgettable red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night)

Blake arrived at the Met, known as the Oscars of Fashion, in a strapless gown featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline, multi-coloured embellishments, embroidery done all over the bodycon silhouette, and a large bronze coloured bow attached to the waist creating a long floor-sweeping train.

As Blake ascended the Met stairs, a few assistants joined her and helped unveil her gown. They unwrapped the giant bronze bow to unveil an opulent aqua blue and rose-gold coloured skirt, creating another layer over the staircase covering the train. The audience and her husband, Ryan, were left equally stunned.

Blake teamed her iconic look with accessories that took us back to the last decades of the 19th century. She wore rose gold coloured opera gloves (which she later changed to match the colour of her newly-unveiled skirt), matching shoes, a bejewelled tiara, rose gold and aqua blue earrings.

In the end, Blake went for open tresses styled in soft waves to give that final Princess-like touch, soft glam, nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, and glowing skin to complete her glam picks for the Met.

What do you think of Blake Lively's 'Gilded Glamour' look?