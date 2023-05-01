Met Gala 2023: 6 most iconic and memorable makeup looks of all time that made fashion history

Met Gala 2023: The fashion world's biggest night out is here - the Met Gala! Every first Monday of May, A-listers grace the red carpet with their most glamorous ensembles. This year's theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', pays homage to the revolutionary fashion icon. From outrageous hairstyles to exaggerated lashes, the Met Gala has given us countless iconic beauty looks that we can't get enough of. The countdown to the Met Gala is on, and we can't wait to see the beauty looks that will grace the red carpet this year. But before we get too excited, let's take a moment to revisit some of the most unforgettable makeup moments in Met Gala history. From bold lips to glittery eyes, these iconic looks are sure to inspire your next beauty look. Get ready to be dazzled and inspired! (Also read: Met Gala's most controversial and headline-making looks of all time that shook the fashion world )

Met Gala's most iconic make up looks

1. Rihanna's 2017 Met Gala look

From outrageous hairstyles to exaggerated lashes, the Met Gala has given us countless iconic beauty looks that we can't get enough of.(Pinterest)

In the 2017 Met Gala, Rihanna stole the show with her bold and dramatic makeup look. (Pinterest)

In 2017, Rihanna graced the Met Gala red carpet with an unforgettable makeup look. Her eyes were adorned with sparkling turquoise eyeshadow, paired with bold eyeliner and feathery lashes. Her lips were kept nude, allowing her eye makeup to take center stage. This daring look perfectly complemented her ensemble and cemented her status as a true beauty icon.

2. Deepika Padukone's 2019 Met Gala makeup look

Deepika Padukone's 2019 Met Gala look was nothing short of stunning. (Pinterest)

Deepika Padukone's 2019 Met Gala look was all about embracing the Barbiecore trend. With metallic purple eyes that made a bold statement and jewel-toned shades of fuchsia, lilac, and purple, she nailed the memo. Her typically neutral lips were swapped for a bold ox-blood shade that perfectly complemented the rest of the look. Deepika's daring makeup choice was a departure from her usual style, and she pulled it off flawlessly.

3. Bella Hadid's 2019 Met Gala makeup

Bella Hadid's Met Gala makeup look continues to inspire beauty enthusiasts to this day. (Pinterest)

Bella Hadid's 2019 Met Gala makeup look was a true work of art. The supermodel rocked a sleek, silver gown with a high slit, paired with an edgy beauty look that was both futuristic and bold. She donned a graphic silver winged liner with black accents, paired with a subtle nude lip. The look was completed with a slicked-back ponytail, making Bella's striking features the center of attention. It was a true example of how makeup can be used to make a statement on the red carpet, and is still talked about today as one of the most iconic Met Gala makeup looks.

4. Lady Gaga's iconic makeup look at the 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala was a celebration of camp, and Lady Gaga stole the show with her iconic makeup look. (Pinterest)

The 2019 Met Gala was all about the "Notes on Camp" theme, and Lady Gaga, the queen of camp, brought her A-game. Her iconic makeup stole the show with exaggerated gilded falsies that were the highlight of the night. Gaga's eyes were adorned with dazzling rhinestones that set the trend for the Euphoria-inspired makeup look. A pop of vibrant pink lipstick perfectly complemented her pink gown, creating a cohesive and unforgettable look that cemented Gaga's status as a beauty icon.

5. Kendall Jenner's 2022 Met Gala makeup look

Kendall Jenner's 2019 Met Gala makeup look was a departure from her usual style, and it made a bold statement. (Instagram)

Kendall Jenner's daring makeup choice at the 2022 Met Gala was a departure from her usual look. She opted to bleach her eyebrows, drawing all attention to her eyes. With fluttering eyelashes and tight lined eyes, she exuded a gothic vibe that was a far cry from her usual chill-girl image. Kendall's willingness to take a risk and experiment with her makeup paid off, resulting in a memorable and striking look that continues to inspire beauty enthusiasts to this day.

6. Gigi Hadid's look at the 2021 Met Gala

Gigi Hadid's makeup look at the 2021 Met Gala was a standout moment in the beauty world. (Pinterest)

Gigi Hadid's makeup look at the 2021 Met Gala was a standout moment in the beauty world. Her matte blue eye shadow paired with a flawless feline flick was a bold and striking choice, but what made it even more special was that she mixed her own colors to create a custom hue. With peachy cheeks and a nude brown lip, Gigi allowed her eyes to take center stage. Her expertly crafted look perfectly captured the spirit of the event and left a lasting impression on beauty enthusiasts everywhere.

