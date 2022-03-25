Mira Rajput turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week in colourful bralette and lehenga: See photos, video

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week 2022 saw designers displaying their breathtaking collections at the ongoing show. Many stars turned showstoppers on Days 1 and 2 of the fashion week, including Soha Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shruti Haasan and Mrunal Thakur. And today, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao's label. She slipped into a lehenga set that mixed textures, vibrant colours and flirty elements, making it a perfect pick for a summer wedding.

On Friday, Mira Rajput turned showstopper for designer Aisha Rao on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a lehenga set from Aisha's latest collection called, Divergence and made heads turn during her ramp walk. Pictures and videos of Mira have been going viral on social media, with fans delighted to see her walking on the ramp. Scroll ahead to see her photos and videos.

Mira's ensemble for the fashion show features a sleeveless bralette with broad asymmetric straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, intricate multi-coloured embroidery inspired by nature, and a midriff-baring cropped hem.

Mira teamed the blouse with a matching lehenga set that features multi-coloured embroidery and embellishments inspired by elements from nature. The 27-year-old chose minimal accessories with this look, including silver stacked bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings.

In the end, shimmery coral eye shadow, a sleeked back open wet hairdo, beige lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, on-fleek brows, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam picks for Mira Rajput.

Meanwhile, according to the Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week, Aisha Rao's SS'22 collection is a "transcendental escape to an earth-friendly dreamland imagined with fantastical prints, textures and mood-boosting colours." The new line combines "slow, planet-conscious fashion with unrestrained glamour."

Mira Rajput Kapoor is married to actor Shahid Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and are parents to two kids - Zain and Misha.