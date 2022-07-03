Mira Rajput stuns in printed mini dress, shows off her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha's strong camera game

Lovebirds Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's European family getaway is still going strong, and the pictures will give you vacation goals. The couple and their two kids - Misha and Zain - first travelled to Switzerland and then Italy to enjoy some time together. Mira even posted her holiday fits on Instagram, giving a peek into her summer closet and nailing beach fashion like a total pro. Her latest post shows her in a printed mini dress and looking stunning as ever. The pictures were clicked by her and Shahid's daughter Misha.

On Saturday, Mira dropped several pictures from her Italian holiday that showed the young mother-of-two chilling on her hotel balcony in a pretty mini dress and enjoying the scenic surroundings. "Running majorly behind on my insta-game," Mira captioned her post. She also posted a photo in the same ensemble on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Mish-cam going strong," hinting that Misha clicked the photo. And we have to say that we agree. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput's blue mini dress for sunkissed lunch date in Dubai is worth ₹18k)

The click shows Mira in a brown ensemble adorned with a printed pattern. It features long bell sleeves, contrast piping on the cuffs and hem, mini dress length, and a matching side bow tie to cinch the ensemble together.

Mira Rajput poses for her daughter while chilling on the hotel balcony. (Instagram)

Mira accessories the outfit with maroon slip-on embellished sandals, stacked beaded bracelets and a tinted pair of broad sunglasses. Lastly, a light pink lip shade, sleeked back ponytail and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Earlier, Mira had posted photos of herself in a breathtaking lemon yellow gown. She wore a backless ensemble with halter tie straps, pleated tulle detail and a figure-skimming silhouette. "And it was all yellow," Mira captioned the post. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.