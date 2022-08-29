Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor attends Kunal Rawal's wedding in beauteous saree designed by bride Arpita Mehta: All pics

Be it the wedding or festive season, no sartorial statement can beat the beauty of the traditional wear during this time. And if you need some inspiration to upgrade the look of your ethnic wear collection, you have to look at your favourite celebrities' wardrobes. And Mira Rajput's latest look falls on that list. On Sunday, Mira attended designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding ceremony with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. She wore a beauteous ivory saree designed by the bride, Arpita Mehta.

Mira Rajput's breathtaking ethnic look

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, alongside many other celebrities, attended Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's grand wedding ceremony in the bay. The couple coordinated their fits for the star-studded occasion by donning traditional ivory-coloured ensembles. Mira posted pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption, "The wedding we've all been waiting for #AMKRFinally. Love you both Kunal and Arpi." Shahid also shared a loved-up photo with Mira and wrote, "Mujhse shaadi karogi Mira Kapoor." Check out the images below. (Also Read: Mira Rajput in mini dress poses for her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha)

Mira's six yards comes in a beauteous ivory shade and boasts of Arpita Mehta's signature design elements. It features gold patti embroidery on the borders, shimmering sequin detailing, three-layered tiers on the hem, and cowrie shell embellishments. The 27-year-old mom of two kids draped the saree in traditional style with the pallu pleated on her shoulder.

Mira wore a heavily embellished sleeveless blouse to complete the traditional look for the wedding. The beige-coloured choli features reflective mirror work, thread embroidery, a plunging V neckline and broad straps.

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor snapped in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Mira chose matching high heels, a gold choker necklace with Kundan adornments, a metal strap watch, and a pearl-adorned maang tika to glam up the traditional attire. A centre-parted open hairdo, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks gave the finishing touches.

Meanwhile, Shahid complemented Mira in a white Chikankari bandhgala kurta and pyjama set. He teamed the fit with a matching Nehru jacket, tan shoes, and a beige turban.

What do you think of Mira's saree?