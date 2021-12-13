Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Waited 21 years for this

Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud today as she won the Miss Universe 2021 title by beating 79 other contestants from different nations. The 21-year-old model became the third Indian woman to win the coveted title. She brought home the crown after 21 long years. Before Harnaaz, Lara Dutta Bhupathi had won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000. And now, she has a special wish for the brand new beauty queen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lara took to Twitter on Monday, December 13, to welcome Harnaaz to the Miss Universe club and added that she was proud of her. She also wrote that the country waited 21 years for this moment, and Harnaaz made a billion dreams come true with her historic win.

Also Watch | ‘Chak de phatte India!’: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu after winning crown | Key details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!," Lara wrote in her tweet and also tagged the official handle of the Miss Universe organisation.

Take a look at her tweet:

Miss World 2000 and global icon Priyanka Chopra had also applauded Harnaaz on her historic win. She shared a video on her Instagram stories to do the same. The clip shows the moment Harnaaz was announced the pageant winner by host Steve Harvey. "And the new Miss Universe is...Miss India. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandu...bringing the crown home after 21 years," Priyanka captioned her story.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu on historic win

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe by Andrea Meza of Mexico, Miss Universe 2020, on December 12. Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane were the runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz is a model from Chandigarh and has also acted in several Punjabi films. She also has passionate views about women's rights, climate change and global warming. Moreover, she draws her inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, and in her spare time, she enjoys yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter