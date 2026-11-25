India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo is out of the Miss Universe 2026 race. The 19-year-old law student from Kerala was representing the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico. She won the 2026 Miss Universe India crown in August this year, becoming the first woman from Kerala to hold the title.

Kaziah Liz Mejo's Miss Universe journey comes to an end

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Kaziah, who began her Miss Universe journey after competing against 52 contestants in the Miss Universe India pageant, made it to the Miss Universe Top 30 but failed to qualify for the Top 12. The contestants included in the Top 12 are from Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and France.

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The Miss Universe 2026 journey

{{^usCountry}} In the Miss Universe 2026 competition, Kaziah participated in the National Costume Competition, where she celebrated Kerala, the country's rich textile heritage, and the colours of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the Miss Universe 2026 competition, Kaziah participated in the National Costume Competition, where she celebrated Kerala, the country's rich textile heritage, and the colours of India. {{/usCountry}}

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The Miss Universe India Instagram page shared her pictures with the caption, “The ensemble brings together an exquisite collection of fabrics sourced from different parts of India, showcasing the country's diversity, craftsmanship and centuries-old textile traditions. Each fabric adds its own identity, texture and story, coming together to create a harmonious representation of India's cultural richness.”

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She also participated in the swimsuit round, dressed in an orange bikini and a matching tulle veil. While the bikini set was decked in shimmering crystals and sequins, the veil features shimmering sequins. Kaziah completed the look by draping the veil on her shoulders.

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Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo?

At 19, Kaziah became Miss Universe Kerala and the youngest contestant for Miss Universe India 2026. She is a law student, a classical dancer, a public speaker, and an actor. She also represented India at Miss Teen International in 2025 and finished as the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, before beginning her journey to Puerto Rico, the Miss Universe India organisation had penned a note on Instagram, which read, “A queen carries more than a crown; she carries the dreams and hopes of a nation. With grace, determination, and the spirit of a billion dreams, she is ready to shine on the global stage. The journey to the Universe begins.”

This year, the Miss Universe India grand finale was held in Jaipur, bringing months of auditions, grooming sessions and preliminary competitions to an end. The 2026 edition saw around 8,000 to 9,000 aspirants considered during the selection process, according to organisers. The final 52 contestants were selected through regional state pageants, final auditions, wildcard entries and an NRI category.