Truss collapse kills model; frat in shock

In a shocking turn of events, a young model lost her life on Sunday during a fashion show in Noida. Vanshika Chopra, 24, suffered fatal injuries when a truss fell on her while she was striding down the ramp. Another model, Bobby Raj, also sustained head injuries during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment. The organisers of the show, the manager of the studio, the private contractor responsible for installing the lighting truss have been apprehended for questioning. The fashion frat, devastated by the loss, expressed deep shock and emphasised the urgent need for stringent safety measures to protect models and workers on sets.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Rina Dhaka, fashion designer

“It’s heartbreaking. There can be accidents and calamities at the last minute, like loose wires hanging, which is unsafe, but I haven’t seen something like this in 30 years of my career. We need to learn a lesson from this and ensure strict safety measures for models and even the crew.”

Rashmi Virmani, show director and choreographer

“We’ve had models and dancers at shows perform on trusses that are as high as 72 feet. Every single detail is meticulously planned and calculated at such shows. This is a clear case of carelessness. It is bad planning, engineering and execution. “

Zander Lama, model

“This incident highlights the urgent need to prioritise the well-being of models. Contracts must be in place, explicitly addressing safety standards for photo shoots, fashion weeks and one-time shows. It’s also high time that events of such magnitude are organised with government approval. The involvement of random firms, driven by solely profit, puts everyone’s safety at risk.”

Krishna Somani, model

“This could have happened to anyone present at the event. While a truss will be used in future productions, it is crucial that the agency responsible for the work be certified. “

Prashant Tyagi, founder of an event planning company

“Lighting trusses are made of aluminium. Low-budget, small organisers/vendors go for the iron ones, which are painted to give the look and feel of aluminium. We always pre-test it. Factors such as wind direction, pressure and weight-bearing capacity should be carefully considered. Also, it is crucial to ensure proper locking mechanisms are in place to secure the trusses firmly. For big events, one needs to opt for public liability insurance and ensure safety in terms of instant first aid, ambulances on standby, etc.”

