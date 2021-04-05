Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza twirls in breezy summer dress, nails maternity fashion
Dia Mirza took to Instagram and wished fans Happy Easter with a beautiful video of herself twirling in a breezy summer dress amid the lush greenery of the Maldives. Have you seen it yet?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Dia Mirza's maternity fashion is all about comfy dresses(Instagram/ diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza always makes a strong case for a comfy summer dress. The combination of a breezy outfit and Miss Asia Pacific 2000 always does some sartorial magic that leaves us wanting more and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. The actor recently announced her pregnancy with a beautiful picture featuring a serene sunset in the Maldives and Dia was seen wearing a gorgeous red floral print kaftan while cradling her baby bump.

Now she has shared another video in which the pregnant actor can be seen twirling around in her comfy mini dress amid the lush greenery of the Maldives. The clip that we are talking about has the actor wearing an A-line baggy beige dress that featured a V-neck and blouson sleeves with buttons at the cuff. Dia completed her attire with a pair of tan brown strap flat shoes for her twirling clip.

Even for her glam, the actor went with her signature subtle makeup look and was seen with just a little kohl which was teamed with subtle blush and a nude lip. To complete her holiday look, Dia left her straight long lustrous side-parted hair open. She wished her fans Happy Easter with the video from the Maldives and it was captioned, "Sunshine Sundays Happy Easter!!! (sic)."

Dia Mirza is a true connoisseur of comfy summer dresses. Have a look at some of her outfits that prove this statement right:

Even on her honeymoon in the Maldives, the actor's beachwear involved a lot of breezy attires, check out some of the outfits that we loved:

Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. The private ceremony took place at the actor's home in Mumbai and was attended by family and a few close friends including Aditi Rao Hydari.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
