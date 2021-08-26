Monsoon bride: How to be picture perfect

Monsoon weddings can be quite a fairytale with lush greenery, pleasant weather and scent of freshly-drenched earth. However, the humid rainy season also brings with it skin woes that might make it tricky for you to look your gorgeous best, on your big day. Remember, the best makeup you can wear is healthy, naturally glowing skin, and that should be your goal. While there is no magic potion to transform your skin overnight, a bit of planning from your end to pamper your skin well weeks before your wedding, can make a big difference. Here is what experts recommend.

CTM FOR GREAT SKIN

Cleansing, toning, moisturising (CTM) your skin daily is a must. Cleanse your skin with an oil-free cleanser, apply a good toner and top off with a layer of gel sunscreen. Makeup artist Gomit Chopra says, “Go for gentle products. Also, use a hydrating mask once a week.” These steps will protect the skin from dust and pollution. “Skin becomes oily. If you tend to break out, choose a gentle, exfoliating cleanser and a thin fluid-based or an aqueous gel-based moisturiser,” says Rajat Kandhari, a dermatologist.

CHOOSE HOME REMEDIES WISELY

It is okay to go for home remedies, but make sure they are meant for your skin type. Don’t try too many home remedies, particularly things which block the pores. Let the skin breathe, in such weather.

Don’t go overboard with home remedies (Shutterstock)

CUT DOWN PRODUCTS

Hair can become super frizzy and prone to dandruff. Do not over wash your hair. Stick to two-three times a week, avoid using too many hair products. Protect hair from rainwater, as it can disturb your hair’s pH level. “Oily and limp hair is an issue in this weather. Choose a mild shampoo and ask your doctor if you can take a supplement in the form of biotin and iron,” says Kandhari. A head massage with hot oil (a mixture of castor oil, sunflower almond oil and coconut oil in equal measure), along with a few drops of essential oils keeps hair healthy, says beauty expert Richa Agarwal. Follow with hot towel wrap to help the oil absorb well.

Don’t overwash your hair (Shutterstock)

MIND YOUR PLATE

Start your day with a warm glass of water, with lemon squeezed in it. You can also add a teaspoon of honey, suggests Agarwal. “Also, drink adequate water through the day to eliminate toxins from your body. Cut down on sugary juices, alcohol and aerated drinks. And remember, a healthy diet helps heal your skin from the inside out. Have plenty of green veggies such as spinach and broccoli, fruits such as pears, watermelon, citrus fruits, bananas, walnuts, and avocados. Limit sugar and fried foods, as these can make your skin dull,” says Agarwal. Reduce sugar intake, as it makes you gain weight and can cause skin inflammation, making it acne-prone. Also, spicy food can disturb your skin’s pH level and dehydrate your skin.

Clean eating helps your skin glow the best (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CUT THE CAFFEINE

The rain tends to make you crave for more tea or coffee, but excess caffeine intake can rob your skin’s glow by increasing oil secretions, and it can also cause acne. Switch to herbal teas such as white, green and pink tea.

KEEP IT SOFT AND SUBTLE

Prep your skin well and work a barely-there, feather-light base. “Use a mattifying primer, and use HD foundation which is non-transferable and sits on your skin for a longer time. Top it up with good quality setting powder or use an airbrush, as it is self-setting and is good for all skin types and weather. It should be silicon-based as it is water- resistant,” says makeup artist Vidya Tikari.

LESS IS MORE

Go for dewy makeup and skip the highlighter, as it can make your face look oxidised. “For eyes, mascara, liner and kohl must be water-resistant. A natural flush to your cheeks will look great. Use pastel colour palettes for blushes, cream or powder. Don’t use products that are chunky, such as glitters,” says Chopra.

And, since minimalism is the new black, you may want to stick to some shades of pinks and plums, for your D-day. “Lip colour should be waterproof as well as non-transferable, to make sure that it sits well,” suggests Tikari.