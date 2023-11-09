Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar and others stun in glam outfits at Diwali party. Here's who wore what

Another day, another star-studded Diwali party. With the festive season in full swing, our B-town celebrities are busy attending lavish Diwali parties. Last night was no exception as several of our B-town A-listers including Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sunny Leone, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and many more graced the occasion. The bash was nothing short of a glamorous affair as our stylish B-town divas arrived in stunning ethnic outfits, while some were dressed to the nines in gorgeous sarees, others kept their style understated and didn't quite live up to the mark. Scroll down to see the best-dressed celebs of the night and get some fashion inspiration for the festive season. (Also read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde and others attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Who wore what )

Best Dressed B-town Celebs at Diwali Party

Disha Patani

Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Alaya F and others stun at Diwali party. Who wore what(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disha Patani knows how to slay the saree look with her own unique "Dishafication" factor. The stunning actress can turn any outfit into a glam affair, especially when it's a red hot saree. Disha has made her fans swoon as she dazzles in a red gorgeous saree paired with a gold embroidered bralette style blouse. With pink glossy lips, curly hair, statement earrings and her undeniable beauty, she definitely rules the fashion charts.

Mouni Roy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mouni Roy is giving her B-town bestie Disha Patani full competition in a mesmerising gold embroidered sheer saree. The actress picked up a net saree embellished with intricate floral sequined detailing all over. She draped it elegantly around her, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders and paired it with a plunging, mirror-worked blouse. With a pair of statement jhumkas, smoky eye make-up and loose hair, she looked like an elegant princess.

Manushi Chhillar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi Chhillar arrived at the event looking like a Diwali cracker in a dazzling silver saree. Her stunning saree featured an enchanting sequin detail all over and she draped it stylishly with a side slit and wore the pullu like a duppata, making her look a complete showstopper. With studded earrings, transparent heels, mauve lipstick, dewy base, lumiuous highlighter and open hair, she oozes oomph.

Alaya F

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alaya F ditched sarees and traditional suits for the Diwali party, opting instead for a bralette top and skirt. Her head-turning ensemble featured a deep plunging neckline bralette with barely-there straps and black sequin embellishments. She paired it with an uneven hemline skirt featuring a studded belt at the waist and intricate sequin embroidery in shades of red and blue at the bottom, adding a glamorous twist to her all-black look. With a matching potli bag, diamond studded earrings, minimal make-up and an open side parting hair, she completed her glam look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nushrratt Bharuccha looked like a blossoming sunflower in a bright yellow ensemble. Her stunning outfit featured a yellow blouse adorned with silver floral embroidery, full sleeves and a V-neckline. She paired it with a matching flared maxi skirt. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, she styled her look with a diamond drop earring, sheer high heels and statement rings adorning her finger. She topped off her look with a glam make-up touch and tied her locks into a high ponytail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!