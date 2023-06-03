Mouni Roy's swimsuits for new sizzling photoshoot are all you need for a beach getaway. All pics inside

The holiday season is upon us, and water is calling. People are packing their sarongs and bikinis to leave the cities for tropical destinations. Finding the perfect bathing suit is part of the excitement of preparing for a beach vacation. So, if you are in a stitch, we have some sartorial inspiration from Mouni Roy's wardrobe that will help you have a perfect and stylish escapade. Mouni did a beach-inspired cover shoot for a publication, and her pictures in stylish swimsuits will leave you swooning. Mouni Roy wears swimsuits for a new cover photoshoot. (Instagram/@mouniroy)

Mouni Roy wears must-have swimsuits for a new cover shoot

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share pictures from a cover shoot she did with the Lifestyle Asia magazine. It shows Mouni dressed in stylish monokinis while posing amid tropical backdrops. She wore three different swimsuits for the images - a solid green and indigo blue-coloured monokini and another adorned in a white and blue abstract pattern. "Spamming your feeds like," she captioned the first post and wrote, "Summer lovin'" and "A picture of me" for the other two photos. Check out the images below.

Mouni slipped into a green monokini for the first pictures. The swimsuit - featuring high-leg cut-outs, a backless cut-out design and a plunging neckline - snugged Mouni's svelte frame aesthetically. Stacked chunky wooden bangles, open centre-parted beach waves, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mauve lips, and a dewy blushed skin rounded it off.

In the second post, Mouni wore a solid indigo blue swimsuit featuring broad straps, a deep V neckline, a criss-cross gathered design, a figure-hugging silhouette, and high cut-outs on the leg. Centre-parted open wavy locks, subtle pink eye shadow, nude lips, and dewy skin gave the finishing touch.

Lastly, Mouni stunned in an abstract printed monokini featuring halter tie straps, a plunging V neckline, a bodycon design, and a backless silhouette. She chose white and blue bangles, open wavy locks, minimal makeup, and smoky eye shadow for styling.

Which swimsuit look is your favourite?