My summer-ready closet chronicles with House of FETT: Velvet? Lace? I tried it all so you don’t have to!

Let me paint you a picture: I’m 27, I live in Delhi, and summer here doesn’t knock, it barges in like it owns the place. Every outfit is judged on one crucial criterion: will it let me breathe? But deep down, I’m still a girl who refuses to give up on cute clothes, no matter how many heatwaves come knocking. So when I got a chance to try out pieces from The House of FETT, I was half excited, half skeptical. Could fashion this chic actually stand up to the furnace that is Delhi? My summer closet chronicles with House of FETT: Velvet? Lace? I tried it all!

Over the weekend (aka my personal time to play dress-up and pretend I have errands to run just to show off an outfit), I stepped into three very different pieces from the House of FETT. And let’s just say, each one brought its own little plot twist. Some outfits wowed me, some challenged my sweat tolerance, but all of them had a story to tell. From brunch dates to awkward mirror selfies—I wore them everywhere. Here’s the full download.

Seeah Pleated Jumpsuit with Braids – Serving drama but make it breathable

This black jumpsuit had me at hello. The fabric was unexpectedly soft and light, a kind of airy velvet that didn’t stick to my skin or feel suffocating, surprising for a piece that looked so luxe and plush. As someone who naturally gravitates toward black, this one instantly made me feel confident. The fit was snug in the best way possible, with a braided belt that cinched the waist just right. The neckline cutout gave it a flirty edge without going overboard, adding dimension to an otherwise simple silhouette.

The fabric is light-as-air despite its velvet texture

Black never fails, and this one made me feel unstoppable.

The waist braid adds shape and sass—hello, hourglass!

Neck cutout? Bold but classy, not the kind that screams for attention.

The sleeves though? Gorgeous but theatrical

It’s a "wear when you want to wow" piece, not something you casually step out in for errands.

Laced Chiara Dress – A romantic whirlwind with a temperature warning

This dress made me feel like I’d stepped into another time. The lacework was delicate and dreamy, and the soft, pastel shade was right up my alley. I’m someone who prefers muted tones over vibrant bursts of colour, and this dress fit that palette perfectly. The silhouette was flattering without being too clingy, and the tie-up sleeves added a sweet, nostalgic flair. It’s the kind of piece you want to wear when you’re in the mood for a soft, romantic vibe and maybe a cappuccino in hand.

Beautiful lacework that feels vintage and elegant.

The sleeves have little tie-ups that add a playful, girly twist.

The colour is subtle and soft—perfect if you love understated fashion moments.

Fit is A+—snug without the squeeze.

The fabric, sadly, isn’t on your side in peak heat. It’s beautiful, but sweat marks may RSVP uninvited.

Best worn in controlled environments—read: AC cafés or cloudy days, not mid-April Delhi.

Alaya Co-Ord Set – A breath of beige-scented fresh air

Now this was the outfit that had me hooked. The minute I put on this co-ord set, I felt like the best version of myself. The crop top had the perfect cut, it hugged my waist just enough to show shape, and the v-neckline gave my collarbone a moment of glory. The colour? A dreamy beige that worked so well with my wheatish skin tone, almost as if it had been mixed by a designer who understands Delhi girls and our relationship with summer shades. Everything about this outfit screamed easy elegance.

The crop top is fitted but breathable—no clinging, no sweating.

The broad V-neck is flattering and a little flirty without being OTT.

That beige hue? Absolute chef’s kiss for anyone who loves neutral palettes.

Wooden brown buttons on the neckline add texture and interest.

Wide-cut culotte pants are roomy, breezy, and bring in major boho energy.

Together, it looks put-together but never try-hard—a true summer OG.

The FETT verdict – Balancing beauty and function:

All in all, The House of FETT knows how to serve style on a silver platter, but not all their pieces are built to survive a Delhi summer without breaking a sweat. The black jumpsuit is striking and will turn heads, but only when the AC is blasting and the event is worth it. The Chiara dress? Romantic, sweet, but not summer-proof unless you’ve got central cooling. And then there’s the co-ord set—practical, polished, and perfect for a heatwave-chic look. If you’re someone who wants fashion that speaks and breathes, you might just find your summer soulmate in that set.

My summer-ready closet chronicles with House of FETT: FAQs Are these pieces summer-friendly? The co-ord? Absolutely. The dress? Not so much. The jumpsuit? Somewhere in between, depending on the event.

Can I wear them to work? Depends on your workplace vibe! Co-ord works for casual settings. The others? More event-worthy than office-friendly.

Worth the price tag? If you value design, quality, and a bit of drama—then yes. If you’re only here for the basics, maybe browse elsewhere.

Do they fit true to size? Yes! No weird bunching or surprises—their sizing game is on point.

