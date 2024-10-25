Myntra Diwali Sale best dhamaka offers LIVE NOW: Up to 60% off on kurtas from House of Pataudi, Fabindia, and many more

Imagine you're standing in front of your wardrobe, staring at the same old kurta that's occupied prime real estate in there for months, when suddenly your phone buzzes. " 60% OFF!" it screams, and just like that, the fashion Gods at Myntra have swooped in to rescue your festive wardrobe crisis! Myntra Diwali Sale Best Dhamaka Offers

But wait – this isn't just another sale alert to swipe away. It's the fashion equivalent of finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, minus the chasing rainbows part. Myntra's Diwali Sale Dhamaka is dishing out discounts hotter than your mom's fresh-out-of-the-kadhai gulab jamuns, with deals ranging from House of Pataudi's royal collections to Fabindia's artisanal treasures.

Whether you are an 'always fashionably late to every Diwali party' type or a person already planning your outfit two months ahead, there is something here that is going to make your inner fashionista do that little happy dance. And with prices slashed like this, your wallet won't be sending you guilt trips about those extra mithai boxes you are planning to buy!

Ready to illuminate your wardrobe without burning a hole in your pocket? Let's jump right into the brightest and best

Top 5 Ethnic Kurtas for Men

Checkout out the top 5 best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers on ethnic kurtas for men:

Elevate your style to a whole new level with this beautiful creation. The Sangria Floral Printed Kurta truly reflects perfection in a gorgeous blend of comfort and elegance. It boasts a beautiful floral print in an elegant black and beige combo that'll go perfectly for those who love subtle sophistication. Made of 100% machine-weave polyester, this is a kurta created for durability and ease of care. Band collar with long, regular sleeves provides a traditional flavour. With a length that falls above the knee and a curved hemline, this kurta is versatile enough for casual outings or daily wear. Pair it with leggings or palazzos to complete your look.

The floral print adds a refreshing vibe to your wardrobe.

Side slits enhance mobility and style.

Machine-washable fabric for effortless maintenance.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with White or beige leggings for a harmonious look. Heavy accessories might overshadow the floral design. Statement earrings and a matching handbag for an elegant touch. Casual denim that may not complement the kurta's elegance.

Step into style with the SOJANYA Men Teal Green Embroidered Straight Kurta, a stunning choice for festive occasions. This readymade kurta features an excellent fine fabric with a soft, breathable feel to its texture. A rich blend of 80 per cent silk and 20 per cent cotton, it has a mandarin collar along with long sleeves that give it a refined touch. The slight curvature in a knee-length straight hem makes this kurta perfect for a chic traditional look. The heavy-eyed beauty kurta is made of intricate ethnic motifs through elegant threadwork. Its tasteful embroidery makes it stand out. Side slits are suitable for free movement so that it is apt for celebrations or family gatherings. You can match it with fitted jeans or traditional churidars for a complete ensemble.

The teal green colour brings a refreshing twist to traditional attire.

Embroidered motifs add cultural charm and elegance.

Side slits allow for enhanced comfort and style.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Fitted jeans for a modern twist or traditional churidars for a classic look. Casual shorts or overly casual wear Ethnic footwear like juttis or loafers Brightly patterned clothing that clashes with the kurta's intricate embroidery.

The House of Pataudi Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequinned Detail Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta is that classic piece where tradition meets contemporary style. This stunning black kurta displays subtle ethnic motifs embroidered into sparkling sequinned details unlike anything you would have ever imagined your wardrobe needed. This kurta features a straight silhouette, making it a flattering fit for most body types. The mandarin collar gives it a touch of sophistication, while the knee-length design with a straight hem will ensure you look to flaunt any time. There are two convenient pockets that make this kurta ideal for festive celebrations or casual gatherings. It goes extremely well with your favourite leggings or palazzos.

Key Features

Sequinned embellishments elevate the traditional kurta.

Side slits enhance mobility and style.

Two pockets provide practical convenience.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Matching solid pyjamas for a complete look. Brightly coloured accessories that may clash with the elegant white kurta. Traditional sandals or juttis to elevate the outfit. Casual footwear that doesn’t align with the festive essence of the outfit.

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Jompers Sequined Embroidered Kurta with Pyjamas. Add some elegance to your festive wardrobe with the Jompers Sequined Embroidered Kurta with Pyjamas. In luscious white fabric, the kurta is ornate with ethnic motifs embroidered in threadwork that defines a classic appeal. The mandarin collar knee-length kurta has long regular sleeves which offer gentle falls, while the straight hem gives way to sophisticated silhouettes. A pair of solid pyjamas can be added on which completes this stylish yet super comfortable ensemble with a drawstring closure at the bottom. The two pockets added to the kurta make it look functional, and hence, it goes effortlessly with any festive attire. Pair it with traditional footwear to complete the look.

Ethnic motifs are embroidered for a classic touch.

Solid pyjamas ensure comfort and ease of wear.

Pockets provide added practicality.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Embellished juttis for an elegant finish. Minimalist jewellery Statement earrings or a statement clutch to enhance the festive vibe. Casual footwear that doesn’t match the opulence of the outfit.

Introducing the Anouk Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Sequined Mandarin Collar Pure Cotton Kurta, a perfect blend of comfort and traditional elegance. This kurta in rich maroon comes with ethnic embroidery and shining sequins to give an eye-catchy appeal. The Mandarin collar and long sleeves are quite elegant. The straight hem at knee level is great versatility for the collection. Made up from pure cotton, this is a super soft kurta against the skin, and it will be airy for any kind of event. The side slits add a contemporary touch, ensuring ease of movement whether you're attending a festive gathering or enjoying a casual outing.

Beautiful ethnic embroidery and sequins enhance its festive charm.

Straight shape with side slits for a comfortable fit.

The knee-length design makes it versatile for different occasions.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Matching solid pyjamas for a complete look. Brightly coloured accessories that may clash with the elegant white kurta. Traditional sandals or juttis to elevate the outfit. Casual footwear that doesn’t align with the festive essence of the outfit.

Top 5 Ethnic Kurtas for Women

The best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers on ethnic kurtas for women are lisited below:

Embrace the essence of traditional artistry with the Meeranshi Bandhani Printed Cotton Kurta, a delightful addition to your fusion wardrobe. This mesmerising piece comes in a breathtaking pink colour with exquisite Bandhani prints that give it a rich look of heritage and culture. This round-necked, sleeveless kurta is perfect for the burning summers. The silhouette is A-line, flowing down the calf in a flared form, ensuring every movement carries feminine elegance. It is well thought out and practical, has two pockets, and combines modern style, making it an ideal party gown for casual outings to any festival. Pair it with statement earrings and glamorous flat sandals for the last look while looking to the charms of fusion fashion.

Bandhani prints add a touch of traditional flair.

The A-line shape allows for free movement and comfort.

Two pockets provide functional elegance for daily wear.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Statement earrings for an added touch of glam Heavy accessories that may overpower the delicate prints. Chic sandals to complete your casual yet stylish look. Ill-fitting bottoms that do not complement the kurta’s flow.



Step into the festive season with the Shae by SASSAFRAS Ethnic Motifs Printed A-Line Kurta, an absolute stunner that goes by the celebratory feel. This kurta is rich in maroon colour with the support of magical ethnic motifs. The design brings life and vibrancy to your ensemble. The sleeveless design and round neck create a chic and contemporary silhouette, while the calf-length flared hem enhances the kurta's graceful flow. The flared hem falls at calf length, setting the kurta flowing stylishly. It is made in soft viscose rayon that promises comfort and style, and it is ideal for both daytime and evening celebrations. It comes with great mirror work, giving it a dazzling look. It can be paired with statement bangles and elegant footwear to make a grand entrance in any event.

Ethnic motifs and mirror work offer an exquisite festive look.

The flared A-line shape enhances femininity and comfort.

Crafted from breathable rayon for a soft touch.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Statement bangles for a touch of elegance. Overly casual pieces that may detract from the kurta's sophistication. Elegant footwear to elevate your festive look. Loud patterns clash with the kurta's intricate design.

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Libas Women Maroon Yoke Design Embellished Kurta, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines elegance and sophistication. A masterpiece that fuses elegance with sophistication, the maroon suit is impeccably set with a beautifully embellished yoke. The exquisite shoulders and sleek round neck design give a truly refined shape, while the calf-length straight shape with a scalloped hemline offers a contemporary twist. Made from a soft, luxurious blend of silk, this kurta not only feels fantastic against the skin but also drapes impressively. Perfect for the festive season, team it up with ornate juttis and statement earrings to make for a sight to behold- a perfectly coordinated look that exudes charm and grace.

The embellished yoke design enhances the festive appeal.

Silken fabric offers a luxurious and soft touch.

The calf-length design combines tradition with modern styling.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Embellished juttis for a cohesive festive look. Casual footwear that may clash with the kurta's elegance. Statement earrings to add a hint of glamour. Simple jewellery that may not do justice to the ornate design.

Discover the perfect blend of contemporary flair and classic elegance with the Anayna Women A-Line Kurta with Jacket. This exquisite black and red ensemble showcases a solid design that offers versatility for various occasions. The shoulder straps highlight the shoulders, while the sleeveless cut provides a breezy feel for warm days. The A-line shape falls to a calf-length hem with a flared finish, creating a beautiful silhouette that flatters all body types. The coupled jacket adds an extra layer of style and sophistication, making it perfect for a festive gathering or a casual outing. It is made out of comfortable cotton and viscose, and chic doesn't have to compromise comfort. Complete the whole outfit with minimalistic jewellery and trendy footwear to look classy.

Key Features

Solid design for effortless versatility in styling.

The flared hem and A-line shape enhance the silhouette.

The sleeveless design keeps it stylish and cool for warm weather.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Minimalistic jewellery for an understated chic look. Overly elaborate accessories that may distract from the simplicity. Trendy footwear to keep the outfit fresh and modern. Bulky footwear that doesn’t align with the ensemble’s elegance.

Indulge in the charm of floral elegance with the Fabindia V Neck Printed Cotton Straight Kurta, designed to enhance your everyday style with a touch of sophistication. Lime green and orange are a brilliant combination to be kept up to give it an absolutely fresh look and radiant colour presentation. Add a floral print to your outfit to give it a playful look. This straight kurta features three-quarter sleeves and is, therefore, suitable for transitional weather. A V-neck design and calf-length straight hem give an attractive silhouette, apt for casual outings or day wear. Knitted cotton produces a comfortable yet breathable kurta throughout the day. Pair it with chic palazzos or fitted leggings and a statement handbag for a well-balanced and fashionable look.

Key Features

The floral print adds a refreshing touch to daily wear.

V-neck design enhances the neckline gracefully.

Comfortable knitted cotton ensures all-day ease.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Chic palazzos for a stylish, coordinated look. Heavy fabrics that may overpower the lightness of the kurta. Statement handbag to complete the outfit. Clashing prints that can disrupt the floral harmony.

Light Up Your Festive Wardrobe with the Best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers

The Myntra Diwali Sale isn’t just about shopping—it’s about adding a sparkle to your festive celebrations with the perfect outfits. With up to 60% discounts on kurtas from top brands like House of Pataudi and Fabindia, you can revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Whether you’re shopping for traditional looks for Diwali poojas or experimenting with fusion fashion for festive brunches, this sale has it all. Just remember to act fast, grab extra coupons, and mix things up with creative styling ideas. This Diwali, let your wardrobe dazzle as bright as the diyas!

Now, what are you waiting for? Dive into the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers and secure your festive fits before the stocks run out!

Similar articles for you:

Best Fossil watch: 10 stylish and affordable Fossil watches for men and women

Best Victoria's Secret fragrance: 10 long-lasting and top-rated perfumes to own

9 Best G Shock watches for men: Rugged, reliable, and ready for adventure

Frequently Asked Questions: Myntra Diwali Sale Best Dhamaka Offers LIVE NOW When does the Myntra Diwali Sale end? The sale typically runs for a limited period leading up to Diwali, but flash deals and discounts change frequently. Check the app regularly for the latest updates to avoid missing out on the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers.

Can I combine bank offers with Myntra coupon codes? Yes! You can stack offers during the checkout process. Look for specific terms, such as eligible card types, to maximise your savings with both coupon codes and bank discounts.

What happens if my size isn’t available during the sale? Sizes sell out fast during Diwali sales! If your preferred size isn’t available, keep an eye out for restocks or use the "Notify Me" feature to get alerts. You can also explore similar styles that might fit your festive vibe just as well.

Is express delivery available for all sale products? Not all items are eligible for express delivery, but many festive wear options come with fast shipping to meet Diwali deadlines. Be sure to check the delivery timeline during checkout to ensure you get your outfit in time.

What’s Myntra’s return policy during festive sales? Myntra offers a hassle-free return policy, even during sales. Most products have a 30-day return or exchange window, though some categories may have different terms. Be sure to review the return policy on each item before making a purchase to avoid any surprises.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.