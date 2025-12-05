Myntra End of Reason Sale is live: Up to 60% off on apparel, makeup, footwear, handbags, and more

The much-awaited Myntra End of Reason Sale has begun, and it's time to start wish-listing for your Christmas and New Year celebrations right away. During the sale, you can anticipate up to 60% off on a wide range of apparel, footwear, makeup, handbags, and much more. Along with up to 60% off, you can also expect a10% instant discount on all purchases made through ICICI and RBL Bank cards. Myntra End of Reason Sale is live today(Myntra)

So, here is a deal to steal:

Men's Apparel on Myntra End of Reason Sale:

During the End of Reason Sale, men’s clothing collections, from casual tees and jeans to formal shirts, jackets and winter wear, are available at discounted prices. This makes it a great time to refresh everyday wardrobes or pick up office-wear staples at big savings. Many popular brands join in, offering substantial markdowns to suit varied tastes and budgets.

Women's Apparel on Myntra End of Reason Sale:

Women’s fashion gets a similarly wide offerings during the Myntra End of Reason Sale. Think woollen kurta sets, sweaters, shawls, sarees, pants, jackets — all at aggressive discounts. Get these women's apparel for a casual day out or for party nights.

Footwear on Myntra End of Reason Sale:

Footwear, including sneakers, sandals, heels, boots and casual shoes all available at hugely discounted prices during the End of Reason Sale. Whether you need everyday sneakers, sporty shoes, everyday flats or party heels, there are plenty of deals across brands and styles.

Handbags and watches on Myntra End of Reason Sale:

Accessories such as handbags, wallets and watches are part of End of Reason Sale, often with steep markdowns.Whether you’re after a sleek everyday tote, a casual sling bag or a budget-friendly watch, sale prices offer a chance to upgrade accessories on a budget.

Makeup and perfumes on Myntra End of Reason Sale:

Beauty lovers benefit too during the End of Reason Sale. Makeup (lipsticks, eyeliners, mascaras, etc.), fragrances, and other cosmetic essentials are often available at discounts. Perfumes and scent-based items typically have deep cuts, making it a good time to try new fragrances or stock up on favourites.

Skincare and hair care on Myntra End of Reason Sale:

The sale extends to skincare and hair-care lines, moisturisers, face washes, shampoos, conditioners, and other grooming essentials, see big price drops. This makes End of Reason Sale an attractive opportunity for revamping personal care routines or trying premium grooming products at budget-friendly rates.

Home and Decor on Myntra End of Reason Sale:

EORS isn’t just about fashion — you’ll also find home-and-lifestyle items like decor, cushions, curtains, bedding and small home accessories on sale, often at substantial discounts. It’s a nice opportunity to spruce up living spaces or pick up budget-friendly home essentials along with wardrobe updates.

FAQs: Myntra End of Reason Sale What is the Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS)? The Myntra End of Reason Sale is one of Myntra’s biggest fashion and lifestyle sale events, offering major discounts across clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home categories.

When is the Myntra End of Reason Sale expected to start? The Myntra End of Reason Sale starts today.

What kind of discounts can I expect? Customers can expect: Discounts ranging from 50% to 80% Additional bank offers Cashback deals Coupons and platform bonuses

Can I return or exchange products bought during EORS? Yes. Myntra’s standard return and exchange policies usually apply, unless a product is marked “non-returnable.” Always check the product page before ordering.

Can I cancel my order during EORS? Yes, you can cancel before the seller ships the product. After shipping, cancellation policies may vary.

