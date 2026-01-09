If there’s one thing fashion lovers agree on, it’s this: a good kurta set sale is impossible to ignore. Myntra's Right To Fashion Sale is live and is on till January 18, delivering exactly that, with discounts going up to 80% on stylish kurta sets for women that work for festive days, workwear, family gatherings, and even winter layering. Whether your wardrobe needs everyday elegance or statement ethnic wear, this sale is the perfect excuse to refresh it without guilt. Myntra Right To Fashion Sale: Enjoy up to 80% off on stylish kurta sets for women(Myntra)

We’ve rounded up our favourite kurta sets from the sale that strike the right balance between design, comfort, and value for money.

Kurta sets at up to 80% off on Myntra's Right To Fashion Sale:

KALINI does festive femininity really well, and this A-line kurta set proves why. The embroidery is delicate yet noticeable, making it ideal for daytime celebrations or small festive gatherings. The A-line silhouette flatters most body types and allows easy movement, while the coordinated bottoms keep the look cohesive. This is the kind of kurta set you’ll reach for when you want to look dressed up without going overboard.

If timeless ethnic wear is your vibe, this Royal Export set deserves attention. The straight kurta paired with palazzos creates a clean, balanced look, while the floral embroidery adds softness and charm. It’s polished enough for office festive days yet comfortable enough for all-day wear.

This Sangria sharara set is for those who like their ethnic wear with a little drama. The foil print adds festive shine, while the V-neck elongates the frame beautifully. Paired with a sharara, it feels celebratory without being heavy,perfect for evening functions or weddings on a budget.

Another standout from KALINI, this kurta set leans into floral embroidery with a more traditional feel. The trousers keep it structured and modern, while the dupatta completes the look effortlessly. It’s versatile enough to wear across seasons and occasions.

Winter ethnic wear can be tricky, but Sangria gets it right with this woven design kurta set. The fabric feels warmer and more substantial, making it ideal for cooler days. Style it with boots or closed footwear for a chic winter ethnic look.

Libas is known for comfort-first ethnic wear, and this pure cotton kurta set lives up to the reputation. Light, breathable, and beautifully printed, it’s ideal for everyday wear, office days, or casual outings when you still want to look put together.

This Aaghnya kurta set is youthful, fresh, and effortlessly stylish. The notch neck adds a modern touch, while the A-line cut ensures comfort. It’s a great pick for those who like their ethnic wear simple yet contemporary.

If you’re shopping for something festive and eye-catching, SANISA’s sequinned kurta set fits the bill. The embroidery and subtle sequins add sparkle without overpowering the look. Ideal for evening events, festive dinners, or celebrations.

Kurta sets at up to 80% off on Myntra's Right To Fashion Sale: FAQs What is the Right To Fashion Sale? The Right To Fashion Sale is a limited-time shopping event offering discounts of up to 80% on women’s ethnic wear, including kurta sets, shararas, and festive styles.

Are these kurta sets suitable for daily wear or only occasions? The sale includes a mix of everyday cotton kurta sets, workwear-friendly designs, and festive options, making it easy to shop for multiple needs at once.

How can I style kurta sets bought on sale to look premium? Keep accessories minimal, choose well-fitted footwear, and focus on clean styling. Even budget-friendly kurta sets can look elevated with thoughtful pairing.

Which fabrics are best to choose during the sale? Pure cotton and lightweight blends are ideal for daily wear, while embroidered, foil-printed, or woven fabrics work better for festive and winter occasions.

