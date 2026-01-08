Winter footwear for women: Stylish, comfortable shoes that work hard in the cold
Published on: Jan 08, 2026 12:29 pm IST
From walking shoes and slip-on sneakers to pumps and winter boots, these footwear picks combine comfort, warmth, and everyday style for the colder months.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Skechers Womens DLUX Fitness White Multi Casual Lace Up Shoe, 4 UK View Details
|
₹2,549
|
|
|
Campus Womens Siren Running Shoes BLK/Purple - 7UK/India View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Marc Loire Womens Block Heel Fashion Sandals With Adjustable Ankle Strap, Cream, 6 UK View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
Bata Women Flat Ballerina - Light Brown 5 (UK) (5513033) View Details
|
₹588
|
|
|
BATA Britney E Womens Grey Sports Shoes - 5 UK (5592699) View Details
|
₹552
|
|
|
Skechers Womens Ultra Groove Casual Shoes Vegan Knit in Athletic Two-Color Design with Woven in Cooling Panels H.Pink/Orange - 3 UK (149019) View Details
|
₹2,398
|
|
|
Mochi Womens Synthetic Tan Boots (Size (8 UK (41 EU)) View Details
|
₹1,915
|
|
