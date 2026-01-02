Lohri 2026: Silk and embroidered suits for festive elegance with effortless warm
Published on: Jan 02, 2026 12:54 pm IST
These suit sets are perfect for Lohri 2026, blending festive elegance with winter comfort. Ideal for bonfire nights, family gatherings, and celebrations.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Jwalin Womens Silk Blend Embroidered Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta|Kurta Set for Women|Ethnic Set|Kurti Set (JW.YGWSET00017-YLW-XXL_Yellow_XXL) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Soch Womens Dola Silk Salwar Suit Set (BC-EWA5CD22382_Navy Blue View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
VredeVogel Kurta Set with Dupatta | Silk Blend Kurta Set for Women | Womens Ethnic Casual Kurti Set |Kurta Pant Festive Suit (Blue_Large) View Details
|
₹913
|
|
|
GoSriKi Womens Silk Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (MANUSHI BEGANI-GS_XL_Begani_X-Large) View Details
|
₹809.1
|
|
|
LOTSOTTEX WOMENS Vichhitra Silk FullStichedsalwar kurtipantset suit Designer SAnarkaliStitchedSuit Fully Stitched Suit for Women S SF18108-XXXL SIZE Multicolor 3XL View Details
|
₹1,849
|
|
|
VredeVogel Kurta Set with Dupatta | Viscose Roman Silk Embroidered Kurta Set for Women | Womens Ethnic Casual Kurti Set |Kurta Pant Festive Suit (Mustard_X-Large) View Details
|
₹1,323
|
|
|
VredeVogel Kurta Set with Dupatta | Viscose Roman Silk Embroidered Kurta Set for Women | Womens Ethnic Casual Straight Fit Kurti Set |Kurta Pant Festive Suit (Purple_X-Large) View Details
|
₹1,350
|
|
View More Products