Phulkari dupattas for Lohri 2026: The festive layer for women that does all the talking

By Samarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 01:56 pm IST

Phulkari dupattas are the best festive finishing touch for Lohri . Rooted in Punjabi heritage yet endlessly adaptable, they add colour, warmth to any outfit.

If there’s one accessory that instantly says Lohri-ready, it’s a phulkari dupatta. Vibrant, rooted in Punjab’s rich textile heritage, and endlessly versatile, phulkari dupattas have quietly evolved from heirloom pieces to modern festive essentials. For lohri 2026, they’re not just an add-on, they’re the hero of the outfit.

Phulkari dupattas for Lohri 2026: The festive layer for women that does all the talking(Pinterest)
Phulkari dupattas for Lohri 2026: The festive layer for women that does all the talking(Pinterest)

Whether you’re dressing for a bonfire night, a family get-together, or a full-blown Lohri party, a phulkari dupatta brings warmth, colour and celebration to even the simplest kurta set. Here are the standout styles worth bookmarking this season.

Phulkari dupattas for Lohri 2026:

1.

white colour net embroidered fancy phulkari dupatta (2.2 metres)
Loading...

This white net phulkari dupatta proves that festive doesn’t always have to mean loud. The intricate embroidery pops beautifully against the sheer base, making it ideal for pairing with ivory, beige or pastel kurta sets.

2.

diamo chiffon phulkari embroidered dupatta (pack of 2)
Loading...

Lightweight and fuss-free, this chiffon phulkari dupatta set is made for movement, think dancing around the bonfire or mingling all evening long. The pack of two gives you styling flexibility, making it a smart pick for those attending Lohri events.

3.

swi with label women’s embroidered phulkari chiffon dupatta
Loading...

This dupatta blends traditional phulkari motifs with a modern chiffon base, making it easy to drape and rewear. It works especially well with straight-cut suits, shararas and even indo-western outfits, giving younger dressers a festive piece that feels current.

4.

weavers villa women dupatta
Loading...

A more classic take on phulkari, this dupatta leans into rich colours and detailed embroidery. It pairs beautifully with silk, wool-blend or heavier ethnic sets, making it ideal for those who prefer a traditional lohri aesthetic rooted in craftsmanship.

5.

swi with label women’s embroidered phulkari chiffon dupatta (alternate variant)
Loading...

If you're building a festive wardrobe you can rewear beyond lohri, this is a solid choice. The embroidery is celebratory yet balanced, making it suitable for weddings, winter pujas and other seasonal festivities too.

How to style phulkari dupattas for lohri 2026

  • Let the dupatta take centre stage by pairing it with solid kurta sets
  • Stick to minimal jewellery—phulkari already makes a statement
  • Layer over woollen or silk-blend suits to stay warm without hiding the embroidery
  • Experiment with casual drapes for a modern, effortless feel

Lohri 2026 is all about celebrating tradition in ways that feel wearable and personal. A phulkari dupatta does exactly that, bringing heritage, colour and warmth into your festive wardrobe. Whether you lean towards subtle chiffon styles or bold mirror work, this is one festive layer you’ll keep reaching for, season after season.

  • Why are phulkari dupattas especially popular for Lohri celebrations?

    Phulkari dupattas are deeply rooted in Punjabi culture, making them a natural fit for Lohri. Their vibrant embroidery, festive colours and handcrafted appeal perfectly complement the warmth, music and celebratory spirit of the festival.

  • How can I rewear a phulkari dupatta beyond Lohri?

    Phulkari dupattas are incredibly versatile. Style them with neutral kurta sets for weddings, winter pujas or festive dinners, or drape them over plain outfits to instantly elevate everyday ethnic wear.

  • Which fabric is best for Lohri—chiffon, net or silk-blend phulkari dupattas?

    It depends on the occasion. Chiffon and net phulkari dupattas are lightweight and ideal for long celebrations and dancing, while silk-blend or heavier embroidered styles work better for evening events and more traditional gatherings.

  • Can phulkari dupattas be styled with modern outfits?

    Absolutely. Phulkari dupattas work beautifully with straight-cut suits, palazzo sets, shararas and even Indo-western outfits. Styling them with solid colours and clean silhouettes keeps the look modern while retaining a traditional touch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

