Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Be wrapped in warmth: Check out our favourite shawls for women this winter season

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 11:37 am IST

From Kashmiri embroidery to soft faux pashmina and elegant Jamawar weaves, we explore chic and gift-worthy shawls perfect for winter wardrobes.

If jackets are winter’s armour, shawls are winter’s poetry. Soft, warm, versatile and capable of transforming even the most basic outfit; shawls remain one of the most timeless winter staples across generations.

Shawls for women(Freepik)
Shawls for women(Freepik)

And because winter fashion doesn’t have to choose between comfort and style, we’ve curated options that work for daily coffee runs, office layering, wedding functions, and gifting (especially if you love couple sets or statement heirloom-worthy pieces).

Here’s your list of the most beautiful, functional, and fashionable shawls to own this season.

Stylish and warm winter shawls:

1.

Pashmoda Faux Pashmina Jamawar Shawl (40X80 Inches)
Loading...

Classic, ornamental, and incredibly elegant, this Jamawar-inspired shawl gives you the richness of traditional Indian motifs without the heaviness. The faux pashmina feels soft to the skin, making it ideal for weddings, evening events, or pairing with festive wear.

2.

Wrap Me Warm Viscose–Acrylic–Poly Wool Shawl
Loading...

Lightweight yet warm, this shawl balances practicality and style. Perfect if you need something fuss-free for everyday errands or travel. It's soft, modern, and easy to drape, no thinking required.

3.

Pashtush His & Her Jamawar Stole and Shawl Set (Navy Blue & Pink)
Loading...

Matching, but make it royal. This gifting set is perfect for anniversaries, weddings, or if you and your partner enjoy subtle coordination. The Jamawar detailing adds heritage charm, and the premium feel makes this one a conversation starter.

4.

Pashmoda His & Her Gift Set With Wooden Box
Loading...

This takes gifting to the next level; craftsmanship, premium textures, and luxe packaging in a wooden box. Ideal for milestone celebrations or when you want the present to feel as memorable as the moment.

5.

Arvore Bunkaar Handwoven Wool Shawl with Kullu Border
Loading...

A piece of craftsmanship, not just clothing. The traditional Kullu border adds character and cultural storytelling, making it perfect for those who love artisanal fashion with meaning.

6.

Tweedle Pure Wool Kashmiri Embroidery Shawl (28 x 80 inches)
Loading...

This is the kind of shawl you'd see in old family albums and still want to wear today. Made from pure wool, it brings that authentic Kashmiri warmth and craftsmanship. The embroidery is done in self-coloured threads, giving it a subtle luxe appeal rather than a loud contrast. It's warm but surprisingly breathable, making it perfect for winter weddings, family gatherings, or elevating a basic kurta-and-jeans combo.

7.

Aarika Women’s Solid Cream Wool Shawl
Loading...

Minimalists, rejoice. This shawl is proof that simplicity can be incredibly elegant. The solid cream shade makes it one of the most versatile pieces in your winter wardrobe, pair it with colourful designer attire for balance, or monochrome looks for a chic, editorial vibe. The wool fabric adds warmth without feeling bulky, and the lightweight structure makes it easy to drape, fold, layer, or style multiple ways.

8.

Weavers Villa Women’s Shawl
Loading...

Weavers Villa brings the charm of traditional Indian shawls in a modern wearable form. This shawl offers a refined look with a soft texture that feels gentle against the skin, no itching or heaviness. Perfect for everyday wear, it’s great for work outfits, casual brunch looks, or even as a cosy travel layer. If you want a shawl that’s timeless, durable, and easy to pair with kurtas, cardigans, or sarees, this one is a smart choice.

  • How do I style a shawl for everyday wear without looking overdressed?

    Keep it simple — drape it over one shoulder, loop it like a scarf, or wear it open over a long coat or sweater. Neutral colours make everyday styling effortless.

  • Can shawls be worn with western outfits?

    Absolutely. Try them as: A thick winter wrap over coats A belted shawl over sweaters A draped statement layer over evening dresses Western silhouettes + Indian textile craft = unbeatable style.

  • How do I take care of embroidered or wool shawls?

    Avoid washing at home. Instead: ✔ Dry clean embroidered/handwoven shawls ✔ Fold instead of hanging for long-term storage ✔ Store with cedar or naphthalene to prevent moth damage

  • What's the difference between a shawl, a stole, and a wrap?

    Shawl: Larger and usually used for warmth or layering. Stole: Narrower and lighter — more fashion-forward than functional. Wrap: A broad category covering both, often used interchangeably.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

