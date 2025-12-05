Flannel shirts for men: Top 10 cosy, versatile and essential picks for staying warm and stylish this winter
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 12:22 pm IST
Flannel shirts are a must-have for men this winter. We highlight the softest, warmest and most stylish options perfect for any casual look.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
THE BEAR HOUSE Mens Slim Grey Cotton Flannel Shirt View Details
|
₹848
|
|
|
THE BEAR HOUSE Mens Cotton Blue & White Slim Fit Checked Flannel Cotton Casual Shirt | 3XL |TBH-ZELIE-BL-3XL | View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
Beyoung Recycled Checked Flannel Shirt for Men - Caramel Brown | Premium Cotton Flannel | Classic Pointed Collar View Details
|
₹998
|
|
|
Beyoung Solid Recycled Flannel Shirt for Men - Beige | Premium Cotton Flannel | Classic Pointed Collar View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
THE BEAR HOUSE Mens Cotton Charcoal Grey & Blue Slim Fit Checked Flannel Cotton Shirt | 3XL |TBH-LAMO-BL-3XL | View Details
|
₹874
|
|
|
Men’s Long Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt Men’s Plaid Flannel Shirt – Long Sleeve Soft Casual Brown View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Beyoung Solid Recycled Flannel Shirt for Men - Rust Orange | Premium Cotton Flannel | Classic Pointed Collar View Details
|
₹791
|
|
|
THE BEAR HOUSE Menss Checkered Flannel Shirt | Grey | TBH-KAMET-GY View Details
|
₹848
|
|
|
NEW-18 Men’s Premium Woolen Flannel Checkered Shirt | Warm Winter Casual Shirt with Double Pockets Stylish Latest. 01 Blue View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
NEW-18 Men’s Premium Woolen Flannel Checkered Shirt | Warm Winter Casual Shirt with Double Pockets Stylish Latest. 05 View Details
|
₹799
|
|
View More Products