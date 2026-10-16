Navratri dressing tips: How to create fresh festive looks by repeating and restyling your favourite outfits

Navratri is the perfect time to bring out your colourful kurtas, embroidered skirts, lehengas and statement accessories. However, putting together a different look for each of the nights can feel challenging, especially if you want to avoid unnecessary shopping. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, content creator Niharika Jain shared how to mix, match and accessorise your existing wardrobe to create fresh festive looks throughout Navratri.

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Simple ways to make your festive outfits feel different

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Tip 1: According to Niharika, a simple lehenga can look completely different when styled with a contrasting dupatta, a statement belt, or a cropped jacket. You can drape your dupatta differently each day, layer a mirror-work jacket over a plain choli, or add a belt to give your silhouette more structure.

A simple lehenga can look completely different when styled with a contrasting dupatta.

Tip 2: Even switching your blouse, footwear, or hairstyle can transform the entire look. “I also love the idea of upcycling older outfits by adding patches, tassels, or embellishments,” said Niharika.

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{{^usCountry}} Tip 3: Jewellery should complement your outfit rather than compete with it. For traditional mirror work or heavily embroidered ensembles, oxidised silver jewellery, chunky jhumkas, layered necklaces, and stacks of bangles work beautifully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tip 3: Jewellery should complement your outfit rather than compete with it. For traditional mirror work or heavily embroidered ensembles, oxidised silver jewellery, chunky jhumkas, layered necklaces, and stacks of bangles work beautifully. {{/usCountry}}

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“For contemporary fusion looks, I prefer choosing one statement piece, such as sculptural earrings, a bold choker, or a cuff, and keeping the rest minimal,” said Niharika. If your outfit already has a lot of detail, let the jewellery add character without making the look feel overwhelming.

Tip 4: “This Navratri, I would embrace mirror work, vibrant colour combinations, statement dupattas, Indo-western silhouettes, and playful layering,” highlighted Niharika. The best part is that you don’t have to buy an entirely new wardrobe to participate in these trends. Pair a traditional skirt with a contemporary crop top, style a plain kurta with a heavily embellished dupatta, or add a jacket to an old lehenga.

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Pair a traditional skirt with a contemporary crop top, style a plain kurta with a heavily embellished dupatta, or add a jacket to an old lehenga.

Tip 5: Comfort is non-negotiable when you’re dancing for hours. Choose breathable fabrics, well-fitted blouses, and skirts that allow you to move freely.

Wear footwear you’ve already broken in, secure your dupatta properly, and avoid jewellery that feels too heavy or gets caught while dancing. A few thoughtful choices can make the difference between enjoying the night and constantly adjusting your outfit.

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Tip 6: The biggest mistake is trying to incorporate every trend into one outfit. Too many competing prints, accessories, and embellishments can make a look feel cluttered. Instead, choose one hero element and build around it. Pay attention to fit, secure your drapes, coordinate your accessories, and plan your footwear in advance.