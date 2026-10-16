‘Sir’, debt & stolen gold: Tangled trail behind Lucknow cafe owner’s fatal fall

In the days since the 28-year-old businessman Shiva Sharma’s fatal fall on October 9, the investigation has played out less in police files and more on smartphone screens. Between October 9 and 15, five videos and one audio clip attributed to influencer Shraddha Dubey and Sharma surfaced in quick succession.

A businessman falls to his death from a fourth-floor apartment near Ballu Adda. Within 24 hours, his live-in partner—a social media influencer —is booked for murder and goes off the radar, even as she claims from hiding that he died by suicide.

They offer fragments of a turbulent four-month acquaintance — featuring a mysterious figure referred to only as “Sir,” a threat of jail, a vehicle pledged against unpaid dues, and a purported confession to stealing ₹6 lakh in jewellery. Yet, rather than solving the case, the digital trail has only deepened the mystery: do these recordings reveal a connected buildup to a crime, or are they isolated episodes of a troubled relationship being released selectively to shape a narrative?

Sharma, a resident of Sector F in Aliganj who ran two eateries—Vande Mataram Chicken and Aangan—along with a café, fell from Dubey’s fourth-floor flat near Balu Adda under the Hazratganj police station limits on the night of October 9.

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While the post-mortem report confirmed he died from injuries sustained in a fall onto a hard surface, it could not establish the critical distinction before investigators: whether he jumped, fell accidentally, or was pushed.

Lucknow police are searching for Dubey, who was booked for murder at Hazratganj police station on October 10, a day after Sharma’s fatal fall from an apartment near Ballu Adda. Police announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Dubey, her sister and her driver.

Dubey has denied the murder allegation in video statements. Reports have suggested she may have crossed into Nepal, while her vehicle was reportedly found near the Nepal-Bahraich border. Her current whereabouts remain publicly unconfirmed.

Oct 13: The mysterious ‘Sir’ An audio clip lasting more than a minute surfaced on October 13. Dubey is purportedly heard threatening to send Sharma to jail, referring to “Sir,” and asking whether he had stolen something from her house.

The reference raised questions about the identity of the person she intended to contact and his possible connection to the dispute. The available material does not establish who he is, what was discussed or whether any intervention followed.

The audio needs to be authenticated and examined in its complete context. Speculation about Dubey’s alleged links to politicians, bureaucrats or people with criminal antecedents remains unverified.

Oct 14: Denial and an offer to surrender A video lasting about one minute and 15 seconds surfaced on October 14. Dubey purportedly denied reports that she had gone missing and maintained that Sharma died by suicide. She also urged the media not to associate her with politicians or senior officials, claiming she had no involvement with them.

A second clip, lasting 36 seconds, emerged within minutes. In it, she said she wanted to surrender, insisted that the case was not of murder and referred to the pressure involved when someone jumps from such a height. She also said she was unwell.

The statements convey her position, but do not independently establish how Sharma fell or clarify whether she subsequently approached the police.

Oct 15: A 5-min account of relationship In a video lasting five minutes and 28 seconds, Dubey described what happened on the night of October 9. She claimed Sharma was under financial stress and faced repeated calls from people seeking repayment and had debts running into ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

She said she had known Sharma for about four months and had been in a relationship with him for around two months. According to Dubey, she witnessed him jump from her apartment’s balcony.

Dubey’s account places financial pressure at the centre of their relationship, but the claims require corroboration through phone records, financial transactions, witness statements and CCTV footage.

Oct 15 afternoon: A promise to repay money Another video that surfaced that afternoon purportedly shows Sharma promising to return Dubey’s money within a month and asking her to keep his vehicle until then.

The recording raises questions about the amount allegedly owed, the circumstances of the arrangement and whether it was connected to other disputes between them. Its authenticity and timing remain to be established.

Oct 15: ₹ 6-lakh jewellery claim A 58-second video surfaced on October 15 afternoon, purportedly showing Dubey recording Sharma as he acknowledges stealing jewellery from her flat, said to be worth ₹6 lakh.

Investigators would need to establish when and why the recording was made, authenticate its contents and check the alleged theft against any complaint or independent evidence. Even if verified, the recording would not by itself establish a motive for murder or explain Sharma’s death.

What happened inside the apartment? Sharma lived with his family in Sector F of Lucknow’s Aliganj area and ran Vande Mataram Chicken and Aangan restaurants, besides a café.

Dubey claims she and Sharma had not spoken for six or seven days before he contacted her through her driver Adil, with the help of a tea vendor. She says they met on October 7 and that Sharma’s friends visited the following day.

Describing the fatal incident, she claims Sharma appeared depressed on October 9, went into the washroom and shut the door of the balcony. Dubey said she asked her sister to check on him.

“As soon as my sister opened the door, he jumped off the balcony,” Dubey purportedly stated in a video.

Dubey urged investigators to examine the apartment’s CCTV footage, which she claims would support her account. She has also alleged that Sharma’s mother assaulted her driver after arriving at the scene.

CCTV footage, witness statements, emergency-call timeline, phone records and forensic findings will be crucial to establishing the sequence of events. The post-mortem report confirms fatal injuries but does not determine the circumstances of the fall.

As the recordings circulated, reports suggested that Dubey may have crossed into Nepal and that her vehicle had been found near the Nepal-Bahraich border. Neither report confirms her current location or establishes that anyone helped her evade arrest.

Police have not publicly clarified all aspects of the search. Attempts to obtain a response from the ACP (Hazratganj), the station house officer and the DCP (central) did not elicit a response.

The recordings raise three central questions: whether financial and jewellery disputes preceded Sharma’s death, whether the reference to “Sir” has any bearing on the case, and what happened immediately before the fatal fall.

Their authenticity, chronology and context must be established alongside independent forensic and digital evidence. Dubey has been booked for murder but denies the murder allegation.

For now, the recordings provide investigative leads, not answers. Whether they form a connected trail to Sharma’s death remains to be established.

New footage purportedly shows model, sister, friend together in Nepal Two CCTV clips purportedly showing model Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi, and their friend Adil at a bus station in Nepal have surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma. However, neither the authenticity of the footage nor the identities of the individuals seen in it have been independently verified.

The footage is reportedly from the Mahimnagar bus station in Nepal. In the first clip, three individuals resembling Dubey, Rashmi, and Adil are seen crossing a road. A second clip purportedly captures them travelling in an e-rickshaw.

In the first video, the woman identified as Dubey is dressed in black track pants and a zip-up jacket, carrying a black sling bag over her left shoulder. The woman said to be Rashmi is seen wearing a cream-and-white printed kurti and dark sunglasses with a shoulder bag, while the man identified as Adil walks behind the two women in spectacles and a light blue-and-white striped shirt. In the second clip, the woman resembling Rashmi is reportedly seated inside the e-rickshaw, with the man identified as Adil sitting in the front.

The clips have emerged as investigators continue to track Dubey’s whereabouts following the death of Sharma, who died after falling from the fourth floor of Avadh Green Apartments on October 9.

According to police sources, teams had earlier traced the trio’s movements across Uttar Pradesh to Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri, only to find they had already moved on. Sources further claimed that the three reached the border town of Rupaidiha in Bahraich district and crossed into Nepal on foot, though these reported movements have not been independently verified.