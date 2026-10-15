‘Saw him jump off balcony’: Influencer Shraddha Dubey details boyfriend's final hours before death in Lucknow, releases videos

“I saw him jump with my own eyes. If the CCTV footage from that place is released, it will show how he jumped,” she said.

In the latest purported video, Dubey claimed she witnessed Sharma jump from the balcony of her apartment and claimed CCTV footage would corroborate her account.

Model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey has released two back-to-back videos detailing her version of events leading up to the death of her boyfriend, Shiva Sharma, while denying any involvement in the incident.

What was found near the Nepal border in the search for Shraddha Dubey?

What was found near the Nepal border in the search for Shraddha Dubey?

Why are police searching for Shraddha Dubey and her sister?

Why are police searching for Shraddha Dubey and her sister?

Dubey also said she was in no condition to respond immediately after the incident, claiming her health had deteriorated following Sharma’s death.

Video circulated on WhatsApp, not posted on her social media; authenticity unverified.

The statements come as Lucknow police named Dubey the prime accused in the case and announced a reward of ₹25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of her, her sister Rashmi and their driver in connection with Sharma’s death on October 9. Her vehicle was reportedly found near the Nepal-Bahraich border, with police tracking her possible location in Nepal.

Police have not shared further details. HT tried contacting the ACP and SHO of Hazratganj police station, as well as the DCP (Central), but none responded.

Shraddha Dubey recounts events before Sharma’s death Dubey went on to say that Sharma had contacted her driver through a tea seller at a main intersection in Kapurthala on October 7. Dubey says she had not spoken to Sharma for six to seven days before.

She claims the businessman was crying and that she subsequently tried calling him twice, but he did not answer.

According to her account, Sharma called her around 2 am and later arrived in his BMW to meet her. She alleges that he had consumed a substantial amount of beer and that the two subsequently went to a cafe, where he ordered a matcha drink for her and juice for her driver.

Dubey says Sharma later accompanied her home, with a driver driving the vehicle. She places these events on October 7, though the precise sequence and timing remain to be verified.

“After that, he went home with me. We drove home as we usually did. He was driving my car, while my driver was driving his car,” she said.

Seeking to counter allegations that Sharma was being harassed, she says his friends, whom she identifies as Ashwini Mishra and Harsh, visited on October 8.

“If Shiva Sharma was being tortured in any way, why did his friends not go to the police and report it? There was no such torture. Nothing of that sort was happening to Shiva. We were happy together and were doing well,” she said.

Dubey said her sister arrived at her house the following morning, October 8, to discuss arrangements related to the upcoming Navratri puja. She denied her sister had any involvement in the case, claiming Rashmi barely knew Sharma and had no significant conversations with him.

What happened on October 9? Describing the events of October 9, Dubey said she did not know what was troubling Sharma that morning. She claimed they had spent time together the previous day and had also gone for a long drive.

“On October 8 and October 9, we were behaving normally. On October 8, we went out, spent time together and went for a long drive,” she said.

According to Dubey, calls involving Sharma, his mother, his sister and his brother-in-law had also taken place during this period.

She said that on October 9, they woke up and had tea in the drawing room. Sharma then went inside to use the washroom, but she noticed that he had closed the main door, which she claimed he usually left open.

“Since he had already told me about his many expenses and debts, I had some doubts. I immediately sent my sister to check what he was doing. By the time my sister opened the door, he had jumped from the balcony,” she said.

Dubey also claimed that she and her driver tried to get help after the incident, calling Sharma’s mother, the emergency number 112 and ambulance services on 108.

She alleged that Sharma’s mother arrived at the scene and assaulted her driver before accusing them of murder. Dubey said CCTV footage from the hospital would show what happened.

“Without knowing anything, she directly accused us of murder. Without thinking or understanding what had happened, she blamed us for the killing,” she said.

“It is not just that you have lost your son. I have also lost my partner. I am very distressed too,” she said.

She ended the video with an appeal against what she described as continued harassment, warning that it was taking a toll on her mental state.

“ If you people continue to torture me like this, I will die by suicide. I really will die by suicide,” Dubey said in the unverified video, which ran for more than five minutes.

Dubey claims Sharma was struggling with debt Dubey said she had known Sharma for four months and had been in a relationship with him for the past two months. Responding to claims that he had been living with her, she said his stays at her apartment were irregular.

She further claimed Sharma had accumulated debts of ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh and frequently received calls from people demanding repayment.

“I have some screenshots that I will share with you all. They clearly show that Shiva had accumulated a lot of debt, amounting to ₹15-20 lakh,” she said, adding that his phone had been handed over to the police.

Dubey claimed Sharma had spoken about the possibility of dying by suicide if he could not repay his debts.

What Sharma’s family alleged Sharma, 28, died after falling from the apartment where he had allegedly been living with Dubey for around three to four months, HT reported earlier.

His mother, Ranjana Sharma, accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi and several others of assaulting, harassing and blackmailing her son before his death.

Based on her complaint, Hazratganj police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has accessed, Dubey allegedly pushed Sharma from the fourth floor. His mother also claimed that his body bore cigarette-burn marks.