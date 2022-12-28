New Year's Eve: Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, celeb-approved outfits to welcome 2023

2023 is just a few days away. As we get ready to bid goodbye to 2022, many people will celebrate by organising parties or going out with friends and family. Such an occasion calls for a killer outfit to help you make a voguish sartorial statement. However, if you are in a fashion fix for your New Year's Eve party, we have a solution - take inspiration from Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities. We have compiled a list featuring stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more stars. Keep scrolling to find out more. (Also Read | Year-ender 2022: Iconic fashion moments of the best-dressed celebrities of 2022)

Celebrity-inspired New Year's Eve party looks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt

Add floral magic to your New Year's eve night with this pattern-on-pattern style statement inspired by Alia Bhatt. The actor wore a strapless mini dress and a matching oversized blazer from the ready-to-wear designer label, Magda Butrym. She styled the sultry ensemble with open locks, heels, stylish accessories, and her signature minimal makeup look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone

If you are someone who loves experimenting with their sartorial picks, then take inspiration from Deepika and add some desi flair to your New Year's Eve party look. Like Deepika's sequinned saree and strapless bralette for Cannes Film Festival. The star added an oomph factor to the Sabyasachi ensemble by going for striking graphic black eyeliner inspired by pop culture darling Julia Fox, statement earrings, hair embellishment, and a messy updo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor

Channel your inner goddess in the strapless black ensemble inspired by Janhvi Kapoor's closet. The faux leather outfit comes with a figure-hugging fitting, plunging neckline, and a mermaid silhouette. Janhvi gave a finishing touch to the ensemble with matching Opera gloves, side-parted open locks, and standout glam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's shimmery ensemble could take your New Year's Eve party vibes up by a notch. The sequinned ensemble features a bralette, blazer and shorts set styled with minimal makeup, matching high heels, and centre-parted open locks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor

One can never go wrong with black ensembles and Kareena Kapoor knows it well. The star's smoking hot halter-neck jumpsuit could help you steal the spotlight at any New Year's Eve party you attend. She styled a backless ensemble with gold patterned earrings, high heels, open tresses, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and glowing skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika Arora

If ethnic sartorial statements are your cup of tea, wear this lace and sequin embroidered saree inspired by Malaika Arora for New Year's Eve. The star draped herself in a gorgeous black six yards teamed with a see-through lace embroidered blouse, sleek open tresses, statement jewellery, and bold makeup picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's holographic sequin gown is the perfect look for any celebratory occasion. The star wore the Rasario ensemble - featuring a plunging cowl neckline, spaghetti straps and bodycon silhouette - to attend an award show. Open tresses, smoky eyes, dangling earrings, bracelets, nude pink lips and mascara-adorned lashes gave the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's sequinned red ensemble is perfect for New Year celebrations. The star styled the plunging-neck outfit featuring a thigh-high slit and feather adornments with a chain-link choker necklace, matching high heels, gold ear studs, and bold makeup picks.