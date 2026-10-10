Nita Ambani embraces Indian craftsmanship in a gorgeous wine-red Banarasi saree for Swadesh's first anniversary celebration: See pics

Nita Mukesh Ambani joined the Swadesh team to celebrate the luxury brand’s first anniversary. For the occasion, she showcased the beauty of traditional Indian weaves in a stunning wine-red Banarasi saree that blended rich craftsmanship with understated festive glamour. Here’s a closer look at her elegant ensemble that is capturing the internet’s attention.

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Decoding Nita Ambani’s look

Nita Ambani showcases a beautiful example of understated Indian luxury, traditional Banarasi-inspired elegance, and heirloom-style accessorising. The rich wine-red sari, antique gold detailing and classic jewellery create a regal look without making it feel overly flashy. The most striking element is the deep maroon or wine-red base, decorated with tiny repeating motifs that appear gold and ivory. Her blouse appears to be in a matching deep red shade, allowing the sari to remain the focal point.

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{{^usCountry}} Nita Ambani has draped the saree in a classic style, with the pallu brought across the torso and over the shoulder. What makes the drape work is the visibility of the broad border along the front. It creates a long, decorative line that draws the eye vertically, while the fitted waist and neatly arranged pleats keep the silhouette composed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nita Ambani has draped the saree in a classic style, with the pallu brought across the torso and over the shoulder. What makes the drape work is the visibility of the broad border along the front. It creates a long, decorative line that draws the eye vertically, while the fitted waist and neatly arranged pleats keep the silhouette composed. {{/usCountry}}

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Accessories

Nita Ambani opted for a substantial traditional necklace, paired with earrings. The necklaces features gold-toned, traditional-looking piece that sits close to the neckline, complemented with traditional earrings complement the jewellery around her face.

Hair and makeup

Nita Ambani opted for a neatly pulled back hairstyle into a low, compact bun or updo. She wore a small and traditional bindi to complete the look. For makeup, she went with a polished complexion, defined eyes and a soft lip colour. Her hair is kept away from the face to ensure that the earrings, neckline and sari border remain visible.

More about Nita Ambani

Nita Mukesh Ambani is an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is also the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries. She is married to Mukesh Ambani, who is Reliance Industries Limited's chairman and managing director. In 2023, she launched the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, a multidisciplinary cultural centre featuring performing arts productions and visual art exhibitions.