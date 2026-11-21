Apart from being a successful businesswoman, Nita Ambani is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer with a deep-rooted passion for Indian classical dance. On November 21, the official Instagram page of Swadesh Online shared a video of Nita Ambani performing the traditional dance form, dressed in a beautiful pink lehenga. (Also read: Nita Ambani celebrates Indian heritage in elegant baby pink Kanjivaram saree handwoven over four months by master artisan Rajesh Sha )
Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink lehenga
According to the caption accompanying the video, Nita Ambani is preparing for her performance in NMACC’s maiden production, The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation. Through her performance, she pays tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage while celebrating her lifelong love for dance. “This deeply personal tribute becomes part of a spectacular celebration of India’s civilisational story,” read the caption.
The highlight of her ensemble is a beautiful rose-pink lehenga skirt crafted from lightweight, sheer fabric and adorned with delicate gold motifs. The voluminous silhouette is accentuated by a striking crimson-red and gold zari brocade border along the hem, adding richness and structure to the flowing design.{{/usCountry}}
The highlight of her ensemble is a beautiful rose-pink lehenga skirt crafted from lightweight, sheer fabric and adorned with delicate gold motifs. The voluminous silhouette is accentuated by a striking crimson-red and gold zari brocade border along the hem, adding richness and structure to the flowing design.{{/usCountry}}
The matching pink dupatta is draped elegantly across her torso like a saree pallu, featuring shimmering gold gota-patti detailing along its edges. Completing the ensemble is a tailored pink half-sleeved blouse with subtle gold woven accents and matching red-and-gold brocade cuffs, creating a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship and refined elegance.
Traditional jewellery and timeless glamour
Nita Ambani complements her traditional ensemble with an exquisite selection of gold jewellery. Statement tiered gold jhumkas frame her face, while stacks of pink, pearl and gold bangles adorn both wrists. An intricate floral gold cocktail ring adds another touch of elegance to her overall look.
For her beauty look, she opts for classic Indian glamour, featuring softly defined kohl-rimmed eyes, a maroon bindi, rosy cheeks and a muted pink lip colour. Her dark brown hair is styled in a centre-parted blowout, with soft waves cascading gracefully over her shoulders.
About Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries, contributing to the group's philanthropic, educational and social initiatives. Married to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, she is the mother of their three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
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