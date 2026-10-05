Nita Ambani's silk saree and diamond jewels steal the show in new NMACC video of her inviting visitors to The Library

On October 4, the official Instagram handle of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) shared a video of their founder, Nita Ambani, inviting visitors to the newly opened The Library. Also Read | Off-Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston arrive at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show holding hands and serving style

What did Nita Ambani wear?

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Known for her impeccable taste in fashion, Nita Ambani, the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, wore a cream-coloured drape in the video. The silk saree features a delicate border decked with intricate golden embroidery. She wore the six yards of elegance in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder to showcase the embroidery.

The saree is a masterclass in tasteful minimalism, with subtle embroidery and rich fabric. Nita Ambani styled it with a matching cream silk blouse featuring half-length sleeves, a scoop neckline, patti borders on the cuffs adorned with intricate pearl embroidery work, and a tailored fit.

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{{^usCountry}} She accessorised the saree with jewels from her personal collection. She picked a three-string diamond-and-gold necklace paired with kundan bangles and matching statement earrings. The boulder-sized diamond ring became the highlight of her look, which she rounded off with a mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, a red bindi, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, and a centre-parted, braided bun. Nita Ambani invites visitors to The Library {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She accessorised the saree with jewels from her personal collection. She picked a three-string diamond-and-gold necklace paired with kundan bangles and matching statement earrings. The boulder-sized diamond ring became the highlight of her look, which she rounded off with a mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, a red bindi, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, and a centre-parted, braided bun. Nita Ambani invites visitors to The Library {{/usCountry}}

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NMACC posted Nita Ambani's video with the caption, “A new chapter begins at NMACC! Our Founder, Mrs Nita Ambani, shares a warm invitation to The Library at NMACC — where books, conversations, food, and shared experiences come together. Opening on 1st November, The Library invites you to discover new stories, share ideas, and make this space your own.”

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The video shows Nita Ambani giving a tour of The Library, featuring a tree at the entrance adorned with a huge open book and illuminated butterflies. “A whole new story is waiting to unfold. The joy of reading, of good conversations, great food and amazing experiences all under one roof. Brings back my childhood. Can't wait to welcome you all to The Library at NMACC,” The Reliance Foundation chairperson said in the clip, showcasing different parts of the venue.

About Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She also serves on the board of Reliance Industries. She is an educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, patron of arts and sports, and champion of women's and children’s rights. She is the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee, and the first Indian to be elected an Honorary Trustee of the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.