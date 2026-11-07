Nita Ambani wears multi-million-dollar diamond earrings to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: here are all the details

Nita Ambani's closet is a treasure trove for any fashion enthusiast, featuring precious silk sarees and exquisite handcrafted drapes from renowned artisans. However, it is the Reliance Foundation chairperson's jewellery collection, featuring striking solitaires, jadau sets, and everything in between, that truly warrants the tag “priceless”. The latest blinding diamond jewels she wore to Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash are proof enough.

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On November 5, the designer hosted a star-studded bash, inviting several A-listers, including Nita Ambani. She wore a handcrafted saree designed by Manish Malhotra himself. Though the drape was a masterclass in understated elegance and luxury, Nita Ambani's diamond jewels stole the show. Let's decode the priceless pieces.

The multi-million-dollar diamonds

On November 6, Julia Chafe, a jewellery expert and influencer, posted a video on Instagram decoding the jewels Nita Ambani wore at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. The Reliance Foundation chairperson chose diamond earcuff earrings, a matching ring, and bracelets. In the video, Julia talked about the earrings and the ring.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, the earrings had to be worth ‘a couple million dollars’, with each precious stone adorned on the piece worth several carats. She said, “She wore multi multi multi million dollar earrings that even in my dreams I wouldn't be able to own. To me, it looks like even the smaller stones are around five carats, meaning if Nita Ambani got a great deal on these earrings, they would still be worth a couple million dollars.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, the earrings had to be worth ‘a couple million dollars’, with each precious stone adorned on the piece worth several carats. She said, “She wore multi multi multi million dollar earrings that even in my dreams I wouldn't be able to own. To me, it looks like even the smaller stones are around five carats, meaning if Nita Ambani got a great deal on these earrings, they would still be worth a couple million dollars.” {{/usCountry}}

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Julia added that though she did not know who crafted the piece for Nita, the jewellery seemed to be by Lorraine Schwartz, who has designed pieces for the Ambani family before. As for the ring, Julia added, “I might be wrong about this, but I do believe I've seen her wear this ring a few times now. Meaning the cost per wear is only like $1 million.”

The saree details

Nita Ambani paired the jewels from her personal collection with a vibrant fuchsia-pink satin saree custom-designed by Manish Malhotra, who shared the drape's craft details in an Instagram post. He called it an effort created with 'lots of love, celebrating the beauty and grandeur of Indian festive dressing'.

The pink satin saree features delicate gold lacework and multi-hued Swarovski embellishments, which bring a beautiful play of colour and light to the drape. The designer confessed that while crafting the saree, he wanted every detail to feel special, right down to delicate gold lacework scalloping on the borders and those multi-hued Swarovski embellishments scattered across it.

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The crystal-adorned blouse

Like the diamond jewels, the golden blouse Nita Ambani wore with the saree was another show stealer. It features intricately jewelled details, embellished with multi-hued Swarovski crystals, cascading strings of shimmer on the sleeves, and floral embroidery along the neckline.

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She completed this festive look with a handcrafted pichwai-inspired handbag from her personal collection, adorned with handmade enamelled lotus motifs, embellished with diamonds, and lined with pearls and zari, merging art, jewellery, and craftsmanship.