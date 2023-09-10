Nora Fatehi's elegant green silk saree, purple plunge blouse is a traditional look you should steal for your wardrobe

Nora Fatehi is known for her experimental streak with her sartorial choices. The star never shies away from going bold and sultry while picking looks for her glamorous wardrobe. However, the star's traditional picks always win hr fans' hearts. The dancer and actor's latest photoshoots are proof. After leaving the internet swooning in a Bengali white silk saree and a middle-strap blouse, Nora posted pictures of herself in a steal-worthy silk drape and a contrasting purple plunge blouse. Scroll through to check out her ethnic avatar.

Nora Fatehi wears a silk saree and a velvet blouse

Nora Fatehi stuns in an elegant green silk saree and purple plunge blouse. (Instagram)

Nora Fatehi's Instagram post features pictures of herself in a deep green silk saree decorated in champagne gold brocade embroidery. Nora matched it with a purple-coloured velvet blouse and aced colour-blocking fashion statement. To enhance the traditional look, she chose ornate gold bracelets, statement rings, and matching jhumkis.

Nora draped the green silk saree in traditional style, with the pleats neatly placed in the front and the heavily embroidered pallu falling from the shoulder elegantly to show off her curves and the stylish blouse. Meanwhile, the choli features a plunging V neckline, gold patti borders, quarter-length sleeves, brocade embroidery, and a midriff-baring cropped hem.

Lastly, Nora chose subtle blush pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a light hint of kohl, blushed cheeks, matching lip shade, on-fleek darkened brows, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, side-parted open locks with well-defined waves gave the finishing touch to her ethnic look.

Earlier, Nora had shared pictures of herself in a Bengali white silk saree with red and gold embroidered borders. She wore the drape with a silk blouse featuring a cowl neckline, noodle straps, and a fitted silhouette. A matha patti, choker necklace, dangling earrings, bracelets, and a ring glammed up the attire.

In the end, Nora chose kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, rouge-tinted cheeks, and light contouring for the glam picks.

What do you think of her saree looks?