Nora Fatehi's FIFA 2026 red look was made from ‘5 T-shirts, a jacket and pants’, reveals designer Vaishnavi Bala

Nora Fatehi set the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony ablaze on June 12 with her performance of Siir Siir, a track from the tournament's official World Cup album. While her electrifying dance moves stole the spotlight, it was her striking red ensemble that had fashion enthusiasts talking. Designed by Vaishnavi Bala, founder and creative director of Balav, the standout look was created through an inventive process of deconstructing and reconstructing everyday wardrobe staples. (Also read: Anushka Sharma was once 'bullied' in her early modelling days, recalls designer Saisha Shinde: 'Room couldn't see her' )

Vaishnavi Bala on manifesting her FIFA moment

Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup outfit showcases innovative craftsmanship by designer Vaishnavi Bala.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Sharing the behind-the-scenes journey on Instagram on June 12, designer Vaishnavi Bala revealed that the project was a dream years in the making.

"And here's a FIFA outfit that I made. If you've been following me for long enough, you know that I manifested this very moment in 2022. When I got the call for the FIFA outfit, I was so thrilled and knew I had to get my hands dirty because you don't get projects like this every single day," Vaishnavi Bala said.

The designer explained that creating the ensemble was particularly challenging because it involved reworking existing garments rather than designing a look from scratch.

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{{^usCountry}} "If you think making an outfit from scratch is difficult in a short timeline, deconstructing and reconstructing an outfit is way more crafty and takes longer," she shared. How five T-shirts became Nora Fatehi's statement look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If you think making an outfit from scratch is difficult in a short timeline, deconstructing and reconstructing an outfit is way more crafty and takes longer," she shared. How five T-shirts became Nora Fatehi's statement look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the intricate craftsmanship behind the outfit, Bala revealed that she personally spent two days constructing the skirt. "I finished this skirt all by myself in two days. And this particular zipper just changed this entire Adidas jacket," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the intricate craftsmanship behind the outfit, Bala revealed that she personally spent two days constructing the skirt. "I finished this skirt all by myself in two days. And this particular zipper just changed this entire Adidas jacket," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The final look was created by repurposing everyday wardrobe staples into a bold, performance-ready ensemble. "We've used five T-shirts, one jacket and pants to create this entire look, and I can't believe this is how it's turned out," Bala added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final look was created by repurposing everyday wardrobe staples into a bold, performance-ready ensemble. "We've used five T-shirts, one jacket and pants to create this entire look, and I can't believe this is how it's turned out," Bala added. {{/usCountry}}

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The innovative design perfectly complemented Nora Fatehi's high-energy performance, making the outfit one of the standout fashion moments associated with FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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