Nora Fatehi's FIFA 2026 red look was made from ‘5 T-shirts, a jacket and pants’, reveals designer Vaishnavi Bala
Nora Fatehi's fiery red FIFA 2026 outfit stole the spotlight. Designer Vaishnavi Bala reveals how it was crafted from five T-shirts and a jacket.
Nora Fatehi set the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony ablaze on June 12 with her performance of Siir Siir, a track from the tournament's official World Cup album. While her electrifying dance moves stole the spotlight, it was her striking red ensemble that had fashion enthusiasts talking. Designed by Vaishnavi Bala, founder and creative director of Balav, the standout look was created through an inventive process of deconstructing and reconstructing everyday wardrobe staples. (Also read: Anushka Sharma was once 'bullied' in her early modelling days, recalls designer Saisha Shinde: 'Room couldn't see her' )
Vaishnavi Bala on manifesting her FIFA moment
Sharing the behind-the-scenes journey on Instagram on June 12, designer Vaishnavi Bala revealed that the project was a dream years in the making.
"And here's a FIFA outfit that I made. If you've been following me for long enough, you know that I manifested this very moment in 2022. When I got the call for the FIFA outfit, I was so thrilled and knew I had to get my hands dirty because you don't get projects like this every single day," Vaishnavi Bala said.
The designer explained that creating the ensemble was particularly challenging because it involved reworking existing garments rather than designing a look from scratch.
"If you think making an outfit from scratch is difficult in a short timeline, deconstructing and reconstructing an outfit is way more crafty and takes longer," she shared.
How five T-shirts became Nora Fatehi's statement look{{/usCountry}}
"If you think making an outfit from scratch is difficult in a short timeline, deconstructing and reconstructing an outfit is way more crafty and takes longer," she shared.
How five T-shirts became Nora Fatehi's statement look{{/usCountry}}
Highlighting the intricate craftsmanship behind the outfit, Bala revealed that she personally spent two days constructing the skirt. "I finished this skirt all by myself in two days. And this particular zipper just changed this entire Adidas jacket," she said.{{/usCountry}}
Highlighting the intricate craftsmanship behind the outfit, Bala revealed that she personally spent two days constructing the skirt. "I finished this skirt all by myself in two days. And this particular zipper just changed this entire Adidas jacket," she said.{{/usCountry}}
The final look was created by repurposing everyday wardrobe staples into a bold, performance-ready ensemble. "We've used five T-shirts, one jacket and pants to create this entire look, and I can't believe this is how it's turned out," Bala added.{{/usCountry}}
The final look was created by repurposing everyday wardrobe staples into a bold, performance-ready ensemble. "We've used five T-shirts, one jacket and pants to create this entire look, and I can't believe this is how it's turned out," Bala added.{{/usCountry}}
The innovative design perfectly complemented Nora Fatehi's high-energy performance, making the outfit one of the standout fashion moments associated with FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations.
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