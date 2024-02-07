Nora Fatehi in a black bodycon dress grooves to Kusu Kusu during her birthday celebrations with friends: Watch

Nora Fatehi turned 32 on February 6. The dancer, actor and singer celebrated the day with her close friends and loved ones. She marked the special day by sharing a video of herself flaunting her birthday fit - a black bodycon dress styled with striking jewels and silver accessories. The paparazzi pages also shared snippets from Nora's birthday celebrations on Instagram, and one of the clips shows her having a blast with her gang and grooving to the song Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. Scroll down to check out what Nora wore in the videos. Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday in a black bodycon dress. (Instagram)

Nora Fatehi celebrates her 32nd birthday

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Nora Fatehi posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "She walk like a boss, talk like a boss...#birthdaybehavior." The post shows her dressed in a black bodycon gown featuring a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a ribbed design, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable curves, and a full-body hem length. The actor accessorised the gown with a choker necklace adorned with precious stones, matching dangling earrings, stacked diamond bracelets, statement rings, an embellished silver top handle mini bag, and a silver metal bracelet watch.

Nora chose striking glam picks to take her birthday outfit up by a notch. She chose black winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, shimmering silver eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, blush on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, red manicure to match the dress, and rose pink lip shade for the glam picks. Lastly, side-parted tresses styled in a messy top knot with a few loose strands sculpting her face completed the look. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan styled Nora's birthday look.

After Nora shared the birthday video, her followers took to the comments to compliment her glamorous look and wish her a Happy Birthday, including Remo Dsouza and Sophie Choudry. Meanwhile, her fans wrote under the post, "Happy Birthday Queen." A fan commented, "She looks so stunning." Another remarked, "That fit is [fire emojis]."

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora recently released her music video Im Bossy. She will also be seen next in Crackk with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. The film releases on February 23.